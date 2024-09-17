Altus Nova Technologies Completes Custom Software Project for Neufit, Revolutionizing Remote Physical Therapy in HealthTech and IoT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Nova Technologies, a leading digital product strategy, management, and development company based in Austin, Texas, has successfully completed a custom digital platform for Neufit, an innovative physical therapy company. Neufit's new web-based solution allows patients to receive real-time guidance from practitioners while using the patented Neubie electrical stimulation device at home, enhancing recovery and pain management.

Neufit, which operates in over 250 practices with 1,500+ certified practitioners, provides next-generation physical therapy designed to help patients recover from injury or surgery, manage chronic pain, and improve neuromuscular health. Neufit's patented Neubie device enables patients to self-administer electrical stimulation, prompting the body's natural healing processes.

The challenge for Neufit was developing a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform that would allow practitioners to remotely guide patients in real-time for optimal use of the Neubie device. Altus Nova stepped in to design a seamless, user-friendly interface that enables patients to communicate effectively with their therapists and ensure proper placement of the Neubie for effective pain relief and healing.

"Altus Nova helped us digitize and automate the process by which our practitioners diagnose and quantify our clients' physical fitness goals and challenges and then map their progress over numerous sessions. Their team worked closely with us to make sure we understood the technology decisions and their implications. Altus Nova ultimately delivered a tablet-focused digital experience that delights our practioners and clients to this day." said Garrett Salpeter, Founder & CEO of Neufit.

The platform developed by Altus Nova features an intuitive and engaging body map visualization, allowing patients to pinpoint areas of pain or discomfort and provide feedback to their practitioners. Practitioners can then guide patients in real-time to ensure the Neubie device is positioned correctly for targeted relief, helping patients achieve faster recovery from home. The system is lightweight, ensuring fast loading on mobile devices while maintaining high performance and usability.

"We're thrilled to have been part of this innovative project with Neufit. By developing a secure, intuitive platform, we've enabled Neufit to extend their reach and offer patients a more effective way to manage their recovery. It's a great example of how technology can improve healthcare, and we're excited to see the impact this will have on the lives of patients." said Puru Agrawal, General Partner of Altus Nova.

About Altus Nova Technologies:

Altus Nova Technologies is a leading digital product strategy, management, and development company with over 65 employees. Based in Austin, Texas, the company provides innovative technology solutions to clients across multiple industries, including Healthtech, Fintech, Insuretech, and more. Altus Nova turns business vision into bottom-line advantage with digital product strategy done right.

