Altus Power acquires 2.5-megawatt operating solar project in Vermont

"We are pleased to add this operating asset to our growing national portfolio of distributed generation solar assets. Altus Power's reputation for providing sellers with competitive prices and transaction certainty has significantly increased our transaction pipeline," said Gregg Felton, Managing Partner of Altus Power.

Altus Power's portfolio includes over 170 total solar assets, including four operating assets in Vermont.

"This transaction highlights Altus' structuring flexibility; in particular, we were able to satisfy the seller's preference to exit its equity position in a taxable C-Corporation. We always endeavor to be creative with regards to structure in an effort to be accommodating to our partners," said Abhi Parmar, Director at Altus Power.

"Altus Power was a great partner in this transaction and proved to be not only highly competent but also both commercial and efficient in their approach," said Denis Harvie, President of the selling entity.

About Altus Power

Altus Power is a market-leading solar power company based in Greenwich, Connecticut that provides clean electricity to commercial, industrial and municipal clients across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus has developed or acquired more than 170 distributed generation solar facilities totaling in excess of 200 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

