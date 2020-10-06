Altus Power America hires Nicholas Minekime as Managing Director

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Nicholas Minekime joined the company in August 2020 as a Managing Director and will help lead origination, business development and acquisitions. Prior to joining Altus, he was Director of Deal Development & Execution at True Green Capital, where he was instrumental in driving significant growth in solar assets, with particular focus on community solar where Nicholas built out an origination and servicing platform for over 13,000 customers.