Altus Power America hires Nicholas Minekime as Managing Director
Oct 06, 2020, 10:26 ET
GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Nicholas Minekime joined the company in August 2020 as a Managing Director and will help lead origination, business development and acquisitions. Prior to joining Altus, he was Director of Deal Development & Execution at True Green Capital, where he was instrumental in driving significant growth in solar assets, with particular focus on community solar where Nicholas built out an origination and servicing platform for over 13,000 customers.
Before True Green Capital, Nicholas led solar asset investments at Capricorn Investment Group, where he was also involved in closing investments in Tesla Motors, DEPCOM Power and TerraForm Power. Throughout his career, Nicholas has been involved in the successful development of over 1 gigawatt of solar projects in over 20 utility territories.
About Altus Power America
Altus Power America is a market-leading solar power company based in Greenwich, Connecticut that provides clean electricity to commercial, industrial and municipal clients across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus has developed or acquired more than 150 distributed generation solar facilities totaling in excess of 200 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.
