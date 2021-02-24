Altus Power America is Completing First Solar + Energy Storage System
GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power America, Inc. ("Altus Power") is in the process of completing a combined solar plus energy storage system in New Marlborough, MA. The project comprises a 2.9 MW solar system and a 2 MWh battery system. By combining storage technology with solar systems, Altus Power helps provide demand response solutions and is able to offer its customers a more flexible delivery of clean energy, ultimately increasing the economic and environmental benefits of solar. The first of many combined solar and storage projects for Altus Power, the system is a part of the Massachusetts SMART program.
"It has been incredibly interesting and enjoyable to put our solar expertise to work tackling a new technology like storage. We found great success in collaborating with our engineers and local contractors from design all the way to construction and we look forward to replicating this success in other markets. We thank the town of New Marlborough and National Grid for their hard work and commitment to solar," said Alana Chain, Director of Construction. Tony Savino, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Altus Power added, "We are really looking forward to rolling out storage across many of our existing solar arrays and our new developments across the country." The combined solar and energy storage system is expected to go live in Q2 of 2021.
About Altus Power America
Altus Power is a market-leading clean electrification company based in Greenwich, Connecticut that provides solar electricity to public, private, and residential customers across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus has developed or acquired more than 200 distributed generation solar facilities totaling in excess of 265 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.
