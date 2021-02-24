Altus Power America is Completing First Solar + Energy Storage System

"It has been incredibly interesting and enjoyable to put our solar expertise to work tackling a new technology like storage. We found great success in collaborating with our engineers and local contractors from design all the way to construction and we look forward to replicating this success in other markets. We thank the town of New Marlborough and National Grid for their hard work and commitment to solar," said Alana Chain, Director of Construction. Tony Savino, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Altus Power added, "We are really looking forward to rolling out storage across many of our existing solar arrays and our new developments across the country." The combined solar and energy storage system is expected to go live in Q2 of 2021.