Altus Power Announces Appointment of Melissa Boulan As Chief People Officer

"There is no higher priority at Altus than our ability to attract and grow the world's best talent. Melissa's exceptional experience of leading organizations through change and growth will be critical as we move the Company forward," said Altus Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Lars Norell. "We welcome Melissa to our team and are excited to partner with her as she leads the human capital strategy at Altus," added Mr. Norell.

Ms. Boulan began her career as a tax accountant at Coopers & Lybrand. She then spent almost ten years at Goldman Sachs in investment and operational capacities including as a Business Unit Manager of Goldman's Private Investment Area within the Merchant Bank, a Franchise Manager of the Global Special Situations Group within the Fixed Income Division and as an Investment Banker in the Real Estate Group. She then joined Viking Global Investors as their first Head of Human Resources where she helped institutionalize the firm by designing and implementing various processes around talent, performance and development. Melissa then joined Vatera Holdings, a large family office with a healthcare venture capital arm, as their Chief of Staff. In her role at Vatera, Ms. Boulan led the firm's human resource efforts implementing best practices and worked on a range of business management and operational issues.

Ms. Boulan received her B.S. from Providence College and her MBA from Columbia Business School.

"I look forward to joining the impressive leadership team at Altus as they embark on this exciting next chapter. Sourcing top talent, developing and retaining our people and preserving our unique culture as we grow are essential to the Company's success. I am thrilled to work closely with the management team as we navigate this enormous opportunity to expand our clean electrification business and integrated technology platform."

Ms. Boulan will report to Lars Norell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO and Gregg Felton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus has developed or acquired more than 200 distributed generation solar facilities totaling more than 270 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

