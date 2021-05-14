Altus Power Announces Appointment of Sophia Lee As Chief Legal Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., May 14, 2021 Altus Power America, Inc. ("Altus" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Sophia Lee as Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Ms. Lee will oversee all legal and compliance matters for the Company. Ms. Lee brings twenty-five years of legal experience to the position, having guided strategic business initiatives for public and high-growth private companies while also managing corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, complex commercial transactions, intellectual property, litigation, and regulatory matters.

"Altus is extremely excited to welcome Sophia Lee as Chief Legal Officer as we continue our momentum and grow our clean electrification business," said Mr. Gregg Felton, Altus Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"Sophia's extensive expertise advising private, as well as publicly-traded, technology companies and working with global regulators makes her a great asset to our business. She has proven success serving as a partner and legal advisor to boards of directors and management teams, and in helping companies grow and achieve their long-term strategic objectives. We are thrilled Sophia has joined the leadership team and know she will be a great asset to our business," added Mr. Felton.

Ms. Lee began her career in private practice as a corporate attorney at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Warton & Garrison LLP, where she worked on mergers and acquisitions, financings and private equity transactions. She then spent several years as Associate General Counsel at ITG (acquired by Virtu Financial) where she managed public company matters and commercial transactions. Following Ms. Lee's time at ITG, she served as Deputy General Counsel at Liquidnet, where she advised executives on a broad range of legal and commercial matters, including international regulations, corporate governance, strategic planning, and acquisitions. Most recently, Ms. Lee was General Counsel and Secretary at IEX, the Investors Exchange, and a member of the company's executive leadership team.

Ms. Lee received her J.D. from NYU School of Law and her B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from M.I.T. She is also a registered U.S. patent attorney and a CFA charterholder.

"I'm thrilled to join Altus at this exciting phase of the Company's growth," Ms. Lee commented. "Altus has an incredible opportunity to bring innovation and disruption to the generation and delivery of clean energy. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of this innovative industry leader as they create a clean electrification ecosystem."

Ms. Lee will report to Mr. Lars Norell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO and Mr. Gregg Felton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus has developed or acquired more than 200 distributed generation solar facilities totaling more than 270 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

Media: Contact Altus Power at 203.698.0090 or [email protected]

SOURCE Altus Power America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.altuspower.com

