Altus Power Committed to Constructing Largest Community-Based Renewable Energy Solar Project in Hawaii

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power America, Inc. ("Altus Power") is pleased to announce that it will be constructing a 4.5 MW ground-mounted solar energy project in Kapolei, Hawai'i on the island of O'ahu. Once constructed the project will be the largest Community-Based Renewable Energy ("CBRE") project in Hawai'i. Altus Power acquired the project from Tritium Enterprises LLC ("Tritium3") who led the development effort under Phase I of the CBRE program and will continue to support construction, community engagement and ongoing operations.

The project is expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will generate over 6,500 megawatt-hours of electricity during its first year of operation. This will be Altus Power's third investment in Hawai'i and the first to specifically provide energy savings, through CBRE solar credits, to a significant number of O'ahu residential customers in addition to commercial and municipal entities.

Lars Norell, Managing Partner of Altus Power, said, "Altus is committed to providing clean energy solutions in Hawai'i. We are pleased to be participating in the CBRE Phase I program and we look forward to creating renewable energy benefits that will be made available to businesses, non-profits and residential households."

"The CBRE program is an important element of Hawai'i's renewable energy landscape. After several years of development we are excited to partner with Altus Power to help bring the promise of community solar to the residents of Hawai'i", said Ryan McCauley, CEO of Tritium3.

This project will further expand Altus' national presence in community solar with over 100 MWs of operating community solar projects in states across the country.

About Altus Power America

Altus Power is a market-leading clean electrification company based in Greenwich, Connecticut that provides solar electricity to public, private, and residential customers across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus has developed or acquired more than 200 distributed generation solar facilities totaling more than 265 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

About Tritium3

Tritium3 is based in Honolulu, Hawai'i and is focused on developing and operating renewable energy projects. Tritium3's business units include Tritium3 Renewable Ventures, Hawai'i's leading community solar developer, and Tritium3 Renewable Services which provides operations and maintenance services for commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects. Visit www.tritium3.com to learn more.

Media: Contact Altus Power at 203.698.0090 or [email protected]

SOURCE Altus Power America, Inc.

