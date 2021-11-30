Altvia and Preqin Announce Strategic Partnership

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private capital market platform, Altvia, has partnered with Preqin, the industry's most comprehensive alternative assets data provider, to integrate Preqin data with Altvia's CRM and investment management platform.

Through the integration, mutual clients can now seamlessly enrich their Altvia CRM with Preqin's Investor and Contact data for private equity and venture capital. The offering will centralize essential data into one solution, saving users time, bringing new visibility to the investment lifecycle, and driving enhanced workflow efficiency.

For over a decade, Altvia witnessed the evolution of the alternative asset industry while working with hundreds of fund managers, investor relations teams, and partners. As competition rises for both capital and deals, Altvia identified the need to improve General Partner (GP) to Limited Partner (LP) communications and provide firms with integrated communications tools.

Brie Aletto, President and CEO of Altvia says: "Preqin integrates seamlessly with Altvia's CRM, boosting productivity, improving data integrity, and ensuring security. The combination of these products enables fund managers to leverage better insights from their data, strengthen existing relationships, and effectively track the fundraising pipeline."

Alex Meier, Preqin's Global Head of Channel Sales, says: "We are excited to partner with Altvia and to offer a powerful integration for our mutual clients. Our customers are increasingly reliant on fast, intuitive technology to spot trends, connect to the decision-makers quickly, and improve time to market."

Altvia and Preqin will continue to expand their integration offering, bringing best-in-class data and technology solutions to their shared clients.

Altvia translates data into intelligence so you can unleash the power of your relationships. As the premier platform for private equity built on top of Salesforce, Altvia combines future-focused technology with proven processes to fundamentally improve the communication and relationship between GPs, LPs, and Portfolio Companies. Founded in 2006 and powering top-tier firms around the globe, Altvia serves clients on six continents and continues to expand operations. Learn more: altvia.com.

Preqin is the Home of Alternatives™, the foremost provider of data, analysis, and insights to the alternatives industry. The company has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for almost 20 years, so that 170,000+ global professionals can streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. Through close partnerships with its clients, Preqin continuously builds innovative tools and mines new intelligence to enable them to make the best decisions every day. Learn more: www.preqin.com.

