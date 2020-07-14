Altvia Announces Majority Recapitalization With Bow River Capital Software Growth Equity Fund

DENVER, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia, market-leading provider for CRM and investor & deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms, today announced a majority recapitalization from Bow River Capital's 2019 Software Growth Equity Fund. Altvia's current management team will continue to lead the organization, with new seasoned software executives in Technology and Revenue Growth poised to join the team. The investment from Bow River will enable the company to accelerate growth, rapidly deliver on innovation within its product suite, and scale across every dimension to redefine technology's role in the relationship between GPs, LPs, and Portfolio Companies.

Founded in 2006, Altvia is a trusted provider to over 40,000 investors and hundreds of Private Capital Market firms. The company's SaaS platform is a secure and mobile-friendly CRM--AIM, a GP-LP engagement portal--ShareSecure, end-to-end communications--Correspond, and industry-leading business intelligence--Answers. Together these products translate data into intelligence ensuring compliance, workflow management, and a trusted and transparent experience to stakeholders in a simple and effective way, enabling rapid adoption across all types of global organizations.

Kevin Kelly, CEO of Altvia states, "We are looking forward to working with Bow River's Software Growth Equity team as partners to support our vision and strategy of building out the industry's best investor and deal management software platform and company." Kelly further states, "After evaluating multiple Investment firms and alternatives with our investment bankers, we were enthusiastic about Bow River's SaaS expertise, operational track record building market winning companies, and their close proximity to our global headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado."

"Delivering on staunch regulatory compliance, driving operating efficiencies, and enabling proactive decision support are critical elements across every firm's fund management, investor relations teams, and GP/LP infrastructure," states John Raeder, Managing Director and Head of Software Investments for Bow River Capital. He further says, "We are thrilled to back Founder/CEO-Kevin Kelly and the Altvia team and are excited to see their strategic vision and global opportunity become a reality with our growth capital."

Holland & Hart LLP served as legal counsel to Bow River in the transaction.

Corum Group LTD was the exclusive M&A advisor to Altvia while Koenig, Oelsner, Taylor, Schoenfeld & Gaddis PC, served as legal counsel.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with Buyout, Real Estate, and Software Growth Equity Fund platforms. The Bow River Capital platforms focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River's Rodeo Region®️, which encompasses the Rocky Mountains and surrounding states. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure.

About Altvia

Altvia is a market-leading provider for CRM and investor & deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. Founded in 2006, Altvia has hundreds of world-class clients and supports over 40,000 LP investors. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GP's deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals including IVP, Livingbridge, Littlejohn & Co, Tailwater Capital, and RCP Advisors trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications.

