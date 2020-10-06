Altvia Announces Senior Executive Additions to Leadership Team

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia, market-leading provider of cloud-based CRM, deal management, and investor lifecycle systems for private capital markets firms announces multiple key strategic executives joining its management team. Michael Belding, Chief Technology Officer, will lead Product and Technology; Brie Aletto, EVP Operations, will head Customer Success, Professional Services, and Solutions Consulting; and Kjael Skaalerud, SVP Revenue, will drive sales and global go-to-market functions.

These veterans add to the management team led by Kevin Kelly, Altvia Founder and CEO, accelerating Altvia's strategic initiatives and product innovation.

"We have been head's down building industry-specific software tools for top-tier clients in private equity, venture capital, real estate, fund of funds and institutional investors for the past 15 years," stated Kevin Kelly. "It's exhilarating to lead Altvia through this next chapter with a team of extraordinary professionals and expert support from Bow River Capital's SaaS team."

"Kevin and team have exceeded all expectations in the first 100 days post our investment," said Maitlan Cramer, VP BRC Software Growth Equity and lead Board Director at Altvia. He further states, "the business results Altvia delivered out of the gates along with tripling the company's engineering and operational staff set the table for accelerating momentum in 2H 2020 and the foreseeable future."

About Altvia

Altvia is a market-leading provider for CRM and investor & deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. Founded in 2006, Altvia has hundreds of world-class clients and supports over 40,000 LP investors. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GP's deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals including IVP, Livingbridge, Tailwater Capital, and RCP Advisors trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. Learn more at www.altvia.com

