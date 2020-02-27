Altvia Launches Inaugural 'THRIVE 2020' Event for the Private Capital Markets

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Capital Market firms need to leverage their technology to operate efficiently and build trust with their investors. Focused on sharing best practices across investor relations, business development, and data teams, THRIVE brings together private capital market professionals from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. to discuss this changing dynamic and how firms can thrive in 2020 and beyond.

The event is March 5 and 6 outside of Denver, CO, and will kick off with a keynote featuring author and former venture capitalist Jerry Colonna and Altvia CEO Kevin Kelly.

"THRIVE provides a forum for our clients and other top-tier alternative asset professionals to gain new, valuable insights on emerging technology trends and overall industry best practices so they thrive this and every year," says Jill Montera, Altvia's VP of Customer Success. "The agenda focuses on the similarity of challenges across firms of all sizes and asset classes, and each session offers a chance to learn from each other, collaborate and leave with new ideas to drive future success."

THRIVE 2020 will feature better processes to track, manage and communicate using Altvia's technology solutions, valuable insights into trends of the private capital markets, and networking opportunities with other leading firms and professionals. For more information about THRIVE, or to register to attend, visit https://altvia.com/thrive-2020/.

About Altvia: Altvia translates data into intelligence so you can unleash the power of your relationships. As the premier platform for Private Equity built on top of Salesforce, Altvia combines future-focused technology with proven processes to fundamentally improve the communication and relationship between GPs, LPs, and Portfolio Companies. Successfully raise and deploy capital, manage the full lifecycle of investor relations, deliver business intelligence, ensure compliance and provide a trusted and transparent experience to stakeholders with the Altvia product suite. Founded in 2006 and powering top-tier firms around the globe, Altvia serves clients on six continents and continues to expand operations.

