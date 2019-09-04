Altvia Recognized as a 'Best for the World' B Corp for Creating the Most Positive Impact for Their Workforce

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia, a Certified B Corporation, has been named a Best For The World honoree in recognition of their relationship with their workforce and the significant positive impact they've created over the last year. Altvia ranks in the top 10% of all B Corps in the worker impact area on the B Impact Assessment, thanks to their corporate culture, work environment, worker health and safety practices, and other employee-centric policies and practices.

Altvia

Best For The World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Today there are 3,000 Certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business.

B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corp Certification doesn't just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it—like Altvia. Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company's operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment.

"We're incredibly proud of this year's Best For The World honorees," says Anthea Kelsick, Chief Marketing Officer of B Lab. "These inspiring companies represent the kinds of business models and impact-driven business strategies that are building a new economy—one that is inclusive, regenerative, and delivers value to all stakeholders, not just shareholders. To that end, B Corps like Altvia are redefining capitalism and showing that it actually can work for everyone."

Altvia founder and CEO, Kevin Kelly released a statement, "We are humbled and proud to be named a B Corp Best For The World honoree considering the growth of the B Corporation movement and the number of incredible organizations that are out there using business as a force for good. While we can celebrate this honor, we realize there is more that we can do and we need to look no further than the B Corp Community to find inspiration. Our employees are the life bread of Altvia and we will continue to strive to create a great culture to support them in doing great work."

1,000 B Corps from 44 countries were named to the 2019 Best For The World lists, including Patagonia, Beautycounter, Dr. Bronner's, TOMS, and Seventh Generation. The 2019 Best For The World honorees are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. The full lists are available on https://bcorporation.net.

About Altvia: Altvia translates data into intelligence for Private Equity firms. As the premier provider of flexible, web-based software solutions in private equity, Altvia combines technology with proven processes to fundamentally improve the communication and relationship between GPs, LPs, and Portfolio Companies. Founded in 2006, Altvia has grown to serve customers on six continents and continues to expand its operations across the globe. To learn more, visit altvia.com.

Contact: Nicole Pinto; Manager, Marketing, nicole@altvia.com; +1 720-458-9090

