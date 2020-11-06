Altvia Wins Buy-Side Technology Award for Best Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Platform

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia was awarded 2020 Best Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Platform in the 14th Annual Buy-Side Technology Awards today.

The Annual Buy-Side Technology Awards hosted by WatersTechnology aims to recognize the leading technologies and vendors in each category through an auditable and transparent methodology underpinned by nine judges: five buy-side-focused technology consultants and four of WatersTechnology's most experienced journalists.

Judges keep in mind three factors when evaluating nominations: specificity, innovation, and collaboration. The market-leading technologies developed specifically for use by buy-side firms, designed to allow them to operate more efficiently, more transparently and more judiciously. Innovation to address the most pressing business, regulatory, operational and technology needs. Collaboration, regulatory compliance and managing the various risks/challenges buy-side firms face on a daily basis, while also allowing them to maximize their operational efficiency.

"We're excited to have been awarded Best CRM," Kevin Kelly, CEO of Altvia states. "We employ some of the best and brightest at Altvia. Our product and engineering team work hard to design a platform purpose-built for private equity and venture capital that is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs and market demands."

Earlier this year Altvia was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the FinTech category at the 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

About Altvia

Altvia is a market-leading provider for investor & deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. Founded in 2006, Altvia has hundreds of world-class clients and supports over 40,000 LP investors. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GP's deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals including IVP, Livingbridge, Tailwater Capital, and RCP Advisors trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. Learn more at www.altvia.com

About the Buy-Side Technology Awards

The annual Buy-Side Technology Awards, launched in 2007, highlight the technologies and services available to the global investment management industry to help those firms manage every aspect of their day-to-day operations, from portfolio management and execution to risk management, performance, accounting and client and regulatory reporting. With 35 individual categories across the front, middle and back offices on offer to the third-party vendor community, these awards traditionally attract more entries than any other awards program in the WatersTechnology stable.

