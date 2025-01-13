Alucio™ Garners High Marks in 2024 Year End Customer Satisfaction Survey

Beacon Receives the Highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) Rating Available

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, today announced very positive results related to the company's Beacon platform in its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. Alucio's flagship platform, Beacon, is a modern content activation and Healthcare Professional (HCP) engagement software built specifically for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), Medical Affairs professionals, and Market Access teams.

Alucio provided relevant questions and captured feedback from numerous Beacon users across a wide range of life science companies - both large and small. Beacon received very high marks and favorable comments across the board. In particular, company managers reported high levels of satisfaction with both the product and Alucio's associated customer support:

Overall satisfaction with the Beacon platform (4.5/5)

Beacon supports the goals of your team or department (4.7/5)

Beacon integrates well with other systems and tools your team uses (5.0/5)

Satisfaction with the training and support of the Alucio Customer Success Team (5.0/5)

Additionally, Alucio received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71 which is classified as an "excellent" rating (the highest rating category available). NPS is an established metric used to measure customer loyalty and satisfaction by asking customers how likely they are to recommend a company, product or service.

"We are very pleased with the results of our year-end survey," expressed Jeff Asada, Alucio's Head of Customer Success and Co-Founder. "It further confirms that our Beacon platform provides significant value and continues to meet an important need in the market. We appreciate the direct feedback from our customers and remain committed to always improving our product to provide an even better experience for end users."

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, AI-enabled scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

