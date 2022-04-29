Aludyne, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, announced today that it has joined the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative ("ASI")

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI is the only voluntary standards system focused on the entire global aluminum value chain. ASI promotes measurable and continual improvements in the key environmental, social and governance impacts of aluminum production, use and recycling.

"We are accelerating our sustainability journey by joining ASI. We are embracing the opportunity to improve and develop new industry standards," said Andreas Weller, President and CEO of Aludyne. "Collaboratively with ASI members, we are advancing the responsible sourcing and production of materials critical to the creation of lightweight, sustainable components and vehicles."