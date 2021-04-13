Aludyne Acquires Shiloh Industries' CastLight Business to Strengthen Leadership in Lightweighting Solutions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aludyne announced today that it has acquired Shiloh Industries' CastLight division.

The CastLight acquisition strengthens and expands Aludyne's position as a lightweighting solutions provider. Aludyne will further diversify its customer base and add new facilities in the US, Netherlands, Poland and China. With the acquisition of Shiloh Industries' CastLight business, Aludyne expands its product offering with high integrity, thin-walled components used in electrified drivetrains, e-motor housings, battery trays and automotive structural components.

"We welcome the CastLight employees in North America, Europe and Asia to the Aludyne team," said Andreas S. Weller, President and CEO of Aludyne. "Together we are a stronger company delivering innovative solutions to the mobility industry and meeting the needs of our customers globally."

The combined entity is expected to generate pro forma revenue of over $1 billion.

Current Capital Partners LLC and KPMG acted as financial advisors to Aludyne and Honigman LLP acted as its legal counsel.

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. It operates 21 manufacturing facilities and 4 technical centers in nine countries, employing approximately 3,500 people. For further information, please visit: www.Aludyne.com.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. Shiloh designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh provides multi-component, multi-material solutions, along with a proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. Shiloh has approximately 2,000 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

SOURCE Aludyne