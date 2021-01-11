Aludyne Names Matthew Hett Chief Commercial Officer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aludyne, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, announced today that Matthew Hett has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

Hett will manage Aludyne's global sales and business development. He will be based in Aludyne's headquarters located in Southfield, Michigan and will report to CEO and President Andreas Weller.

"Matt's extensive experience in sales and business development will serve as a great strength to the Aludyne team. His expertise in building and leading winning teams across the globe as well as his knowledge and relationships with our current and future customers will be monumental in Aludyne's continued growth and expansion," Weller said.

Hett has over twenty years of global sales and business development experience. He held executive roles with Bosch, ZF-TRW, Aptiv and most recently served as Vice President of Global Sales at American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. He holds a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Plastics Engineering from Ferris State University and a Master's Degree of Business Administration from Lawrence Technological University.

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2019 sales of approximately $1.0 billion. It operates 22 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in nine countries, employing approximately 4,000 people.

