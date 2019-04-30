Aluf Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Interaqt Corporation ("COLOTRAQ") Acquisition

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("the Company") (OTC PINK: AHIX) today announced it has acquired privately-held Interaqt Corporation ("COLOTRAQ"), the premier global sourcing advisory and master agency services for colocation, managed hosting, cloud and related network services. Under the terms of the agreement, Interaqt ("COLOTRAQ") becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aluf Holdings. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This acquisition marks an enormous breakthrough milestone for Aluf and its stakeholders.

COLOTRAQ is the first and largest broker and master agency specializing in data center infrastructure (DCI) solutions with an unrivaled network of direct agreements with over 400 service providers across 140 countries and territories. Founded in 1999, COLOTRAQ has closed more than 3,000 deals representing over $100 million in annually recurring revenue for its vendor partners over the last 20 years. COLOTRAQ is the foremost global sourcing advisory firm of industry-first cloud-based software DCITRAQ. This proprietary solution allows clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, IBM, E Bay, Panasonic, iTunes and government agencies such as U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Army and U.S. Department of the Interior, or their representatives, to easily source Cloud, Colocation and Connectivity, and Cybersecurity services worldwide.

"We are excited about this acquisition and the continued growth of the Aluf family of companies," says Teresa McWilliams, Aluf's Chief Financial Officer and Interim President/CEO. "COLOTRAQ is an amazing organization with a proven track record of providing high performance solutions and solid fundamentals for continued growth."

Aluf provided advisory services to its subsidiary with a goal of acquiring and expanding COLOTRAQ's business, which already boasts over 10 years of consistent profitability and an 11% average annual increase in gross revenues over the past five years. As a result, Aluf and COLOTRAQ will develop necessary marketing and due diligence materials to secure private investor capital in support of the continued growth and profitability of COLOTRAQ. Additionally, Aluf will continue providing ongoing support of the COLOTRAQ business growth initiatives, projecting an average annual increase in revenues in excess of 34% for the next five years.

Dany Bouchedid, Founder & CEO of COLOTRAQ, added: "We are elated about this bright new chapter and what it will mean for our stakeholders. Continuing to operate as COLOTRAQ with the same great team, coupled with access to the capital and resources we need to scale and expand, will allow us to better serve our clients and channel partners than ever before."

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next-Gen" technology companies into the future. Our core focus is the Biometric, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Software/Hardware verticals. For more information go to www.aluf.com

About COLOTRAQ:

COLOTRAQ is the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for colocation, managed hosting, cloud and related network services. Since 1999, COLOTRAQ has been helping find data center infrastructure solutions for businesses and institutions worldwide through its unrivaled network of over 400 service providers, 200 of which provide cloud services in over 1,300 cities across 140 countries and territories. Through DCITRAQ, its industry leading cloud-based software for sourcing Colocation, Cloud, Connectivity and Cybersecurity, COLOTRAQ can instantly source customer requirements from a single rack to thousands of square feet of Data Center space along with Managed Hosting, Cloud-based infrastructure, Cybersecurity and network services anywhere in the world. www.colotraq.com

