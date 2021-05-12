Aluf Holdings, Inc. Announces Elimination of Convertible Debt and Accounts Payable by Over $750k

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("the Company") (OTC PINK: AHIX) announced major milestone in strengthening its financial position by reducing Convertible Notes Payable and Accounts Payable by a total of $751,908 as of March 31, 2021. Of that, Accounts Payable was decreased by $173,685; while Convertible Notes Payable was decreased by $578,223, of which $362,723 was settled in full (not converted).

"In an effort to position Aluf Holdings for execution of our acquisition strategy, we took great care in eliminating debt from our balance sheet with minimal impact to shareholders. We were able to settle a majority of convertible debt without conversion, deceasing potential dilution significantly. While most OTC companies fall prey to toxic noteholders, our debt partners are taking part in our future growth," says Teresa McWilliams CFO of Aluf Holdings. "We plan on making updates on our acquisition strategy and progress to date in the near future."

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (AHIX) is a holding company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiary companies in the development and sale of proprietary software. The Company's strategy is to build a large portfolio of companies with more diverse enterprise software solutions through strategic acquisitions and managed growth as it acquires profitable businesses with strong growth potential and a solid business plan. Our technology acquisitions stem from a surge in momentum in the tech space; especially in areas of biometrics and cyber security, cloud-based software services (SaaS), medical applications, energy production, IoE (Internet of Everything) services, and global law enforcement and military-based offensive and defensive applications. in the software and technology industries.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next Gen" technology companies into the future. Our focus includes the Biometric, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, AI, Computer Vision and Software/Hardware verticals.

Safe Harbor Statement:

