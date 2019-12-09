Aluf Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Two Additional Next Gen Tech Companies

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("the Company") (OTC PINK: AHIX) today announced the execution of non-binding Letters of Intent to acquire 100% of the outstanding stock of two privately-held companies for consideration consisting of cash, seller debt, and Aluf Holdings equity. This puts the Company at a total of four acquisitions, including Aluf's existing CSPA to acquire a company, along with the recent acquisition of COLOTRAQ.

Proposed Transaction Highlights

The Terms of the Letters of Intent and CSPA's contemplate a total consideration for these transactions consisting of $3 million in the issuance of Aluf Holdings stock; $19.4 million in cash; $12.1 million in 1, 2, and 3-year unsecured sellers notes. Closing these transactions is subject to completion of financing and customary closing conditions. Aluf expects to finance the cash contribution of the transaction through debt financing and through a Reg. D private placement under Section 506(c).

Management Commentary

"The consummation of these acquisitions will immediately transform Aluf into a much larger company with annual revenues of approximately $39 million and EBITDA of approximately $14.5 million on a pro-forma basis for 2020", said Dany M. Bouchedid, President and CEO of Aluf Holdings. "We are thrilled to present our shareholders with an opportunity to enhance the company's current and future valuation as we execute the vision of becoming a leader in Next Gen technology while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

About the Proposed Acquisition Targets

Target 1 is a premier biometric technologies company located in California with a 45-year history of consistent profitability in creating and providing biometrics technology sales and services to the government, law enforcement, and commercial industries. Average annual gross revenues of nearly $10M for the past five years are expected to increase by 25% annually over the next five years.

Target 2 is an end-to-end, multi-factor biometric digital identity authentication and management platform. Biometrics are expected to secure $2 trillion in payment transactions by 2023. Their platform is architected to be interoperable, working across different software platforms and industries, which puts them in a commanding position to capture a significant percentage of the $14.6 Billion biometric market by 2023.

Target 3 is a program management, consulting, integration, and custom software development services company. In addition, the Company focuses on Earned Value Management (EVM) solutions through the deployment of proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) Integrated Program Manager (IPM) application. Target 3 also provides on-site staffing and consulting to support all aspects of program management, including, but not limited to schedule development, risk assessment, program reviews and audits, design and implementation of management dashboards and other related solutions.

Acquisition 1 COLOTRAQ is the first and largest broker and master agency specializing in data center infrastructure (DCI) solutions with an unrivaled network of direct agreements with over 400 service providers across 140 countries and territories. Their proprietary solution allows clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon and IBM, and government agencies such as U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of the Interior, or their representatives, to easily source Cloud, Colocation, Connectivity, and Cybersecurity services worldwide.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next Gen" technology companies into the future. Our focus includes the Biometric, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, AI, Computer Vision and Software/Hardware verticals.

For more information go to www.aluf.com

