Aluf Holdings Names LM+Co Capital's Richard Zytkowicz To Board, Adds Deep M&A and Investment Banking Experience

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("the Company") (OTC PINK: AHIX)

Aluf Holdings announced the addition of noted New York investment banker Richard Zytkowicz to its new Board of Directors to help guide the company into its next generation of development. Mr. Zytkowicz is Managing Director for LM+Co Capital's Corporate Finance practice, focusing on Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital Advisory, Financial Restructuring and Business Valuation services. He is registered as both a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor.

Ben Zandi, Vice Chairman of the Board, hailed the addition as a key piece to Aluf's market strategies. "Rick is an exceptional gain for our Board. He has more than 25 years of investment banking practice, including substantial M&A experience in highly dynamic and complex situations, including 363 transactions, representing both private and public companies. In short, Rick has the knowledge, expertise and proven insight that can take us to the next level."



Mr. Zytkowicz said the company's direction is precisely on target for the market opportunities he sees. "As a newly appointed member of the Board of Directors, I am very excited about the opportunity to work in partnership with a such a distinguished Board to create shareholder value for Aluf Holdings. I believe the company is well-positioned for growth in burgeoning biometrics, blockchain, software and hardware segments. I look forward to providing future strategic guidance."

Mr. Zytkowicz joins 11 other recently appointed board members pursuing a core concentration on biometrics and blockchain technologies and an identified initial market focus in aviation, health care and government. The company has recently completed their preclosing process for finalizing its major acquisition in the biometrics space.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a holding company whose primary focus is the identification, acquisition, management, and aggressive growth of companies in the burgeoning biometrics and blockchain technologies.

AHIX's merger and acquisition model targets unique biometrics and blockchain enterprises with key common attributes and parameters. These include stellar management, a broad proprietary product and service offering, dedicated research and development, robust margins, high-growth potential, economies of scale, and low barriers to rapid, efficient integration of operations, especially sales, marketing, and customer service. As it expands, AHIX's overall portfolio of products and services will include secure, scalable, digital cyber security solutions for hyper-positive human identification, access management, feasibility studies, customized communications and automation analysis, bespoke software development, and other advanced technologies for facial, voice, fingerprint, finger vein, retinal scan, and recurrent still frame and video comparison verification. www.aluf.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

