AluHouse Debuts North American Steel Modular Solution at 2026 World of Modular, Securing Four Industry Awards

As the only modular building manufacturer from Asia specializing in mid- to high-rise modular construction to exhibit at 2026 World of Modular, AluHouse placed at the center of its exhibition a physical model and technical display of a multifamily project based in California. Designed and manufactured fully in line with the U.S. national and state-level building codes, the project has already cleared mock-up module inspection and is transitioning into mass production. The modules, measuring 50 feet in length and 15 feet in width, reach a prefabrication level of over 95%, showcasing how modern building construction is moving complexity off-site while enhancing precision, accelerating delivery, and ensuring reliable performance.

"The showcase is a defining step for us," said Eric Kwong, Founder and Chairman of AluHouse Group. "Our entry into the US market goes beyond business expansion. It's about proving that modular construction, when executed to the highest standards, can meaningfully address housing shortages across the U.S. and Canada with speed, quality, affordable, and consistency, particularly at a time when a structural shift in trade and labor policies are driving up the materials and labor costs. We are building long-term partnerships here with both local and global expertise, not just delivering projects as a supplier."

"This debut also represents a major step forward in bringing Hong Kong's innovative Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) technology to the global market," he added. "The development of the MiC sector in Hong Kong has been supported by consistent policy initiatives and industry guidance from the Hong Kong SAR Government, which has enabled the technology to achieve significant maturity and scale within the global modular industry."

The seven-story steel modular multifamily project on display at AluHouse's booth consists of 36 modules designed and engineered in full compliance with the regional building standards, with all structural, MEP, and finishing work fully integrated within the factory. Following the prototype inspection and approval, the project has moved into mass production, with the modules now being prepared for delivery to the U.S.

"Meeting North American standards on our first major project required absolute alignment across design, engineering, and manufacturing," said Paul Law, Director of AluHouse. "The successful design and manufacturing of this project proves our ability to achieve that synergy. With a dedicated local team now in place, we are ready to support developers and owners on projects that demand both speed and certainty."

AluHouse's push into the U.S. market is backed by technical capability few in the industry can match. The company is one of the largest modular construction manufacturers in the world and among the few operating globally across steel, concrete, and aluminum modular systems, with proven experience in high-rise construction exceeding 40 stories. This includes a landmark social housing project previously delivered in Hong Kong, which comprised nearly 16,000 modules in a high‑rise steel structure and was recognized as one of the world's largest of its kind, demonstrating AluHouse's strength in large-scale manufacturing and rapid project delivery. Its production network, anchored by two major facilities in China's Greater Bay Area and Saudi Arabia, delivers a combined annual capacity of up to 78,000 modules, providing the scale required to execute large, complex projects with speed and precision.

To date, AluHouse has completed more than 200 projects worldwide, delivering over 27,000 modules across Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Greater China, with North America now emerging as the next frontier as its first U.S. project moves into production. Its vertically integrated supply chain spans steel fabrication, concrete production, aluminum extrusion, mould systems, aluminum windows and curtain wall manufacturing, and full module assembly, shortening lead times, ensuring consistency, and strengthening cost control, all supported by proprietary digital systems that connect design, production, and delivery into a single workflow.

AluHouse's leadership was further bolstered by prestigious recognition at the MBI Awards of Distinction, where it secured four major honors for its landmark projects in Hong Kong, a city with rigorous safety standards, complex regulatory frameworks, and high-quality demands that make it one of the world's most stringent construction markets globally.

The recognitions include two "Best of Show" awards, which represent the highest level of peer-voted recognition for project excellence at the event. Determined by the votes of conference delegates to identify the most distinctive projects in each major category, these awards were conferred upon:

Best of Show: Permanent Modular Education (P.L.K Siu Hon Sum Primary School)

Best of Show: Relocatable Modular Social & Supportive Housing (Choi Hing Road Transitional Housing)

Permanent Modular Education Honorable Mention (P.L.K Siu Hon Sum Primary School)

Relocatable Modular Social & Supportive Housing Honorable Mention (Choi Hing Road Transitional Housing)

The company's Choi Hing Road Transitional Housing project, which won an award in the Relocatable Modular Social & Supportive Housing Category, stands as the tallest steel modular transitional housing development in Hong Kong at eight stories, featuring Q690 (equivalent to ASTM A514 Grade Q) high-strength steel to achieve both structural performance and rapid delivery. The project adopts a hybrid approach that integrates newly constructed modules with relocated modular units from previous developments, demonstrating both efficient resource reuse and flexible deployment. The Po Leung Kuk Siu Hon Sum Primary School project is Hong Kong's first fair-faced concrete modular campus, which won an award in the Permanent Modular Education Category.

"While these projects follow Hong Kong's building codes, they demonstrate AluHouse's ability to navigate complex regulatory environments, a skill directly transferable to the diverse code landscape across U.S. states. These outstanding modular projects in Hong Kong embody the quality and innovation developed locally, showcasing how 'Hong Kong manufacturing' can be transformed into 'global application' through AluHouse's expansion into markets such as North America," said Eric Kwong.

About AluHouse Group

AluHouse is a global leader in modular construction, delivering faster, safer, and more sustainable building solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company provides end-to-end services covering R&D, design, manufacturing, transportation, and on-site installation across steel, concrete, and aluminum modular systems. Its products span a wide range of sectors, including residential housing, apartments, schools, student housing, workforce accommodation, hospitals, and public facilities, addressing the needs of markets facing labor shortages and rising costs. AluHouse's services extend across North America, Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.aluhouse.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aluhouse-company-limited/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AluHouseALPOD/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@aluhouse5503

Media Contact: Kira Li, [email protected]

SOURCE AluHouse