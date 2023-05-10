Alujain Selects Lummus for New, Energy Efficient Propylene Plant in Saudi Arabia

Award builds on Lummus' strong track record in KSA of delivering technologies that optimize reliability, lower cost and energy consumption, demonstrate on-stream production

HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced Alujain National Industrial Co. has selected its C3 CATOFIN® propane dehydrogenation (PDH) technology for their new propylene plant in Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This is the first time Alujain will license Lummus' PDH technology at its Yanbu complex.

"We are excited that Alujain has selected Lummus' PDH technology and look forward to supporting their growth and expansion in petrochemicals," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Alujain will be able to leverage the technology's requisite reliability, low cost and reduced energy consumption to help them expand its propylene production in Saudi Arabia and achieve a competitive advantage in the market."

The scope of this award includes the technology license and basic engineering. Once complete, the plant will produce 600,000 MTA of propylene, which will serve as feedstock for Alujain's new downstream polypropylene production.

In addition to the licensed technology, Alujain will have access to Lummus' portfolio of lifecycle services during the operation phase of the plant. This includes advanced operator training simulators, extended technical support and digitalization services.

Lummus is the exclusive licensor for the on-purpose propylene CATOFIN technology, which also utilizes Clariant's high-performance catalysts. With over 50 licensed CATOFIN plants, Lummus is the leader in on-purpose propylene technology, which is recognized worldwide for low operating costs and on-stream reliability while meeting or exceeding nameplate capacity.

