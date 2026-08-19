ALUM and Pathway Sports & Entertainment Partner to Build New Commercial Opportunities for College Student-Athletes, Alumni and Universities

Strategic partnership will bring NIL partnerships, alumni programming, brand collaborations and exclusive experiences to ALUM destinations nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury hospitality company, ALUM, and Pathway Sports & Entertainment (PWSE), a national leader in commercializing college athlete marketing rights, today announced a strategic partnership to create commercial opportunities for current student-athletes, alumni and coaches through NIL partnerships, brand and content collaborations, experiential programming and exclusive member experiences, beginning in Tuscaloosa, which is ALUM's first property in its collection.

The partnership supports ALUM's broader vision of creating year-round destinations rooted in the traditions and communities that define college athletics. By integrating student-athletes, alumni and coaches into the programming at each property, ALUM will create new opportunities that strengthen relationships across the university ecosystem while enhancing the experience for members and guests. Pathway will help identify student-athletes, alumni and coaches for ALUM programming, including brand campaigns, appearances, hospitality experiences and community events across future properties.

"College towns have always been powered by the people who give them life, from the student-athletes competing today to the alumni and coaches who shaped generations before them," said David Vialli, CEO and Co-Founder of ALUM. "We've always believed ALUM should celebrate those people just as much as the places themselves. Partnering with a world-class company like Pathway allows us to bring that idea to life in meaningful ways, and it's one of many opportunities we're building to strengthen the communities we're proud to become part of."

Founded by leaders with deep experience across collegiate athletics, sports, and entertainment, Pathway works with student-athletes, universities, brands and other stakeholders to develop commercial partnerships that create long-term value. The partnership with ALUM follows recent Pathway strategic partnerships with Panini America and College Sports Company, bolstering its efforts to create a durable, sustainable commercial ecosystem in college athletics.

"The opportunities available to student-athletes continue to evolve, and the strongest partnerships are the ones that create value well beyond a single campaign," said Casey Schwab, Co-Founder of Pathway Sports & Entertainment, who will also serve as an ALUM Board Advisor. "ALUM has built a platform that naturally brings together student-athletes, alumni, universities and supporters. We're excited to help activate that vision in ways that are authentic to each community while creating meaningful opportunities for everyone involved."

"The future of college athletics will be shaped by organizations that think beyond individual deals and invest in the long-term success of university communities," said Bob Philp, Executive Vice President and Head of Athlete Relations of Pathway Sports & Entertainment. "ALUM understands that opportunity extends far beyond game day, and we're excited to help create programming that benefits student-athletes while deepening connections across each community they serve."

Initial student-athlete, alumni and coach collaborations are currently being finalized and will be announced alongside upcoming ALUM programming and future property milestones.

About ALUM

ALUM is a luxury hospitality and real estate company building private members' clubs, condo-hotels, and destination experiences in America's top college towns. Every ALUM property integrates a private Clubhouse, premium dining, luxury accommodations, and fan-focused programming into a single destination steps from campus — transforming every visit into a homecoming. For more information, visit alumclubs.com and follow along on social @alumclubs.

About Pathway Sports & Entertainment

Founded in 2025 and led by executives with deep expertise across college athletics, players associations,and professional sports, Pathway Sports & Entertainment is a collegiate athlete rights, licensing, and commercialization company dedicated to maximizing long-term value for athletes through transparent, athlete-first partnerships. Pathway develops and manages innovative commercial programs that unlock new revenue opportunities while ensuring athletes participate meaningfully in the value generated by their collective rights, connecting athletes, brands, institutions, and commercial partners through scalable licensing, media, sponsorship, and experiential platforms.

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SOURCE ALUM