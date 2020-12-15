Alume Receives SBIR Phase II Grant from the NIH to Support Clinical Trial of ALM-488 to Highlight Nerves in Patients Undergoing Head & Neck Surgery

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alume Biosciences, Inc. (Alume) announced today that it has been awarded a $2.5M Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This grant will support Alume's clinical development of its novel nerve illumination technology in surgery. The Principal Investigators on this grant are Michael Whitney, PhD, Scientific Co-Founder and Vice President of Discovery and Brett Berman, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Alume.

Alume previously received a Phase I SBIR grant in 2019 from the NINDS to develop nerve illumination agents for surgical use. The Phase II SBIR grant is a follow-on 2–year award that will support testing of Alume's fluorescent nerve targeting agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients undergoing Head and Neck Surgery. "Alume's technology was developed out of the unmet need to improve intraoperative identification of nerves to avoid inadvertent injury," said Quyen Nguyen, MD/PhD (Professor of Surgery & Pharmacology, Division of Otolaryngology, UCSD), Alume's Founder and CEO. "The award of this grant is very significant as it validates Alume's scientific and technical merit and commercial potential through a rigorous NIH peer-reviewed process," said Eben Rosenthal, MD, (Medical Director, Stanford Cancer Center; Professor of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery and Radiology at Stanford Medical Center) the Stanford site Principal Investigator for the trial.