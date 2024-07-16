NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlumierMD, a leading medical-grade skincare brand renowned for its commitment to clean science and innovation in the dermatological industry, has appointed Tractenberg & Co. to oversee its public relations, influencer marketing and social media for both the U.S. and Canada markets. This move will consolidate all third-party communications efforts under one roof, ensuring cohesive and consistent messaging and storytelling across all platforms ranging from editorial coverage to social media. Tractenberg & Co.'s proven track record with 360-degree programs combined with their depth of expertise in the beauty industry will help AlumierMD continue to rise as one of the fastest-growing, professionally-dispensed skincare brands.

ALUMIERMD APPOINTS TRACTENBERG & CO. AS INTEGRATED COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR THE NORTH AMERICAN REGION

As the new agency of record, Tractenberg & Co. will implement campaigns that will showcase AlumierMD's clinically formulated products that cater to various skin types and conditions and highlight the brand's approach that combines the best of medical-grade ingredients and cutting-edge science to deliver exceptional results.

"We selected Tractenberg & Co. because of their impressive resume of animating brands through unique, 360-degree programs that foster meaningful connections with customers, which aligns perfectly with our mission," says Giselle Curcio, Global VP of Marketing at AlumierMD. "Their fully integrated approach will help elevate our brand further and effectively communicate our core values and scientific innovations."

Tractenberg & Co. is a full-service NYC-based communications agency with over 25 years of experience specializing in beauty, lifestyle and wellness. They focus on brand building and awareness by creating ownable narratives and compelling content that encourage engagement, cultivate brand-to-consumer relationships, drive product trials and create lasting results.

"We are thrilled to represent AlumierMD, a brand that shares our passion for innovation and excellence," says Jacquie Tractenberg, President of Tractenberg & Co. "Their dedication to medically advanced skincare aligns perfectly with our mission to bring impactful stories and products to the forefront. We are so excited to use our expertise in integrated communications and the skincare space to help grow their business."

For more information about AlumierMD, please visit AlumierMD's Website.

About AlumierMD

AlumierMD is one of the fastest growing, professionally-dispensed skincare brands, with a global network of partner clinics. With a team of medical and industry professionals harnessing over 100 years of combined experience, AlumierMD offers a 360-degree approach to skin health, inclusive of professional treatments, medical-grade skincare and a business platform that redefines what success means to skincare professionals. Their purpose extends beyond their dedication to innovation in skincare; it's about creating meaningful connections. They aspire to instill confidence in everyone by providing effective solutions for various skin conditions and types, guided through the expertise of vetted professionals.

About Tractenberg & Co.

As a full-service communications agency that specializes in beauty, lifestyle and wellness, Tractenberg & Co. is dedicated to animating brands through unique, 360-degree programs that foster a direct connection to clients' consumers at every touchpoint of their lives. The NYC-based firm focuses on brand building and awareness driving by creating ownable narratives and compelling content that encourage engagement, cultivate brand-to-consumer relationships, drive product trial, and create lasting results. Tractenberg & Co.'s fully-integrated approach encompasses traditional and digital media relations, influencer marketing, social media, and experiential marketing.

