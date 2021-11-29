Alumina Ceramics Sales within Advanced Ceramics Market to Grow at 6% CAGR

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Sales of global advanced ceramics market are expected to increase at over 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, estimates Fact.MR. Growth in the market is primarily driven by increasing demand for alumina ceramics across diverse end-use sectors such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and others.

Advanced ceramics have eco-friendly qualities and are also considered as high-performance ceramics. They are also increasingly being replaced by traditional metals in transportation, chemical, environmental, and other sectors.

Hence, increasing use of silicon carbide ceramics (SiC) and gallium nitride in wind turbines, pollution control applications, and photovoltaic modules will boost the advanced ceramics market.

Fact.MR estimates, alumina ceramics are expected to hold significant share in the global advanced ceramics market. As alumina ceramics have exceptional qualities which makes them suitable for even structural and corrosive conditions.

Also, with alumina ceramics possessing heat conductivity 20x higher than other oxides, it is extensively used for oxidizing in electrical & electronics and semi-conductor industries. As per the study, the alumina ceramics segment is expected to increase by 2.3X over the forecast period.

In terms of coatings, ceramics coatings segment is expected to hold mammoth's share in the global advanced ceramics market. Growth in the segment is driven by increasing applications in transportation industry and growing sales of ceramic coatings across India, China, and the U.S.

"Growing sustainability concerns across several end-use industries such as industrial, transportation, and others is pushing the consumption of advanced ceramics. In order to capitalize on growing demand, key manufacturers are developing innovative technologies with the integration of artificial intelligence to increase their revenues. This is expected to bode well for the growth in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of advanced ceramics in the U.S. are expected to increase by 1.4X by the end of 2031

Increasing demand for advanced ceramics across building and infrastructure sectors in China are expected to fuel the sales

are expected to fuel the sales Germany advanced ceramics market is poised to expand at around 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

advanced ceramics market is poised to expand at around 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 In terms of class, sales of ceramic matrix composites are projected to surge at over 5% CAGR over the assessment period

Regionally, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to emerge as the most remunerative region in the global advanced ceramics market, increasing by 1.2x through 2031

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for advanced ceramics across electrical & electronics and medical sectors will fuel the sales

Adoption of internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation in engineering applications will propel the sales of advanced ceramics in defence & security sector

Key Restraints

As advanced ceramics cost more than metal and alloy counterparts, demand is likely to get hampered over the forecast period, especially in emerging economies

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global advanced ceramics market are introducing new products and improving their production capacities to expand their product portfolio. They are also focusing on research and development activities to create innovative technologies for unique applications.

For instance,

In August 2021 , XJet Ltd., a global provider of ground-breaking metal and ceramic additive manufacturing technologies and solutions, announced the availability of alumina technical ceramic adding to its portfolio of additive manufacturing materials.

, XJet Ltd., a global provider of ground-breaking metal and ceramic additive manufacturing technologies and solutions, announced the availability of alumina technical ceramic adding to its portfolio of additive manufacturing materials. In January 2021 , Kyocera announced the launch of its new research and development centre for activities such as development of laminated ceramic capacitors, ceramic packages for electronic devices in Japan . The company aims to focus on innovations in the fields of information and communications, environmental preservation, and smart energy.

Key Players in the Advanced Ceramics Market Include:

3M Company

Company Applied Ceramics Inc.

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.

Ceramtec GmbH

Coorstek Inc.

H.C. Starck GmbH

International Ceramic Engineering (ICE)

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Rauschert GmbH

Toto Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Advanced Ceramics LLC

Small Precision Tools Inc.

Vesuvius PLC

Others.

More Valuable Insights on Advanced Ceramics Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the advanced ceramics market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global advanced ceramics with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Material:

Alumina Ceramics

Ceramic-Based Components

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconia Ceramics

Silicon Carbide Ceramics

Ceramic Filters

Others

Silicon Nitride Ceramics

Magnesium Silicate Ceramics

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Ceramics

Aluminium Nitride Ceramics

Electroceramics

Structural Ceramics

Technical Ceramics

High-Tech Ceramics

Ferrite Ceramics

Transparent Ceramics

Class:

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic Ceramics

Applications:

Electrical Equipment

Catalyst Support

Electronic Devices

Wear Parts

Engine Parts

Filters

Bioceramics

End-User:

Electrical & Electronics Sector

Transportation Sector

Medical Sector

Defence & Security Sector

Environmental Sector

Chemical Sector

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East Africa

Key Questions Covered in Advanced Ceramics Market Report

The report offers insight into the advanced ceramics market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for advanced ceramics market between 2021 and 2031.

Advanced ceramics market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Advanced ceramics market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

