Aluminium Casting Market in India to Grow by 660.88 th tons |Alcoa Corp. and Buhler AG Among Key Vendors|Technavio

Feb 11, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminium casting market in India is set to grow by 660.88 th tons, progressing at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The aluminium casting market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing use of aluminium casting in the automotive industry, stringent regulations for environmental protection, and growth of the construction sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the rising usage of advanced steel in automotive body parts may threaten the growth of the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Aluminium Casting Market in India size
- Aluminium Casting Market in India trends
- Aluminium Casting Market in India industry analysis
Aluminium Casting Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation
By process, the aluminium casting market in India has been segmented into automotive, heavy machinery and industrial, aerospace and defense, construction, and others. The die casting segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high demand for aluminium die casting among end-users is attributed to its various benefits, such as high dimensional accuracy and the ability to mold and produce thin wall sections. The demand for die casting to manufacture automobile aluminium casting components is expected to increase, with the growth of the automobile industry in India during the forecast period.
By application, the aluminium casting market in India has been segmented into automotive, heavy machinery and industrial, aerospace and defense, construction, and others. The automotive segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
Aluminium Casting Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the aluminium casting market in India include Alcoa Corp., Buhler AG, Dynacast, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG, IBEX ENGINEERING PVT. LTD., Magna International Inc., Rio Tinto Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd., and United Company RUSAL. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Alcoa Corp. - The company offers solutions for aluminium casting, which are used for automotive, building and construction, electrical, industrial and transportation markets, under the brand name of Alcoa.
- Buhler AG - The company offers solutions for aluminium casting, which are tailored to the needs with integrated control systems of the cell to improve the die-casting process, under the brand name of Buhler Group.
- Dynacast - The company offers solutions for aluminium casting, which are able to withstand the highest operating temperatures of all die cast alloys, under the brand name of Dynacast.
Aluminium Casting Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminium casting market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the aluminium casting market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the aluminium casting market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminium casting market vendors in India
|
Aluminium Casting Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
660.88 th tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.01
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alcoa Corp., Buhler AG, Dynacast, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG, IBEX ENGINEERING PVT. LTD., Magna International Inc., Rio Tinto Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd., and United Company RUSAL
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Heavy machinery and industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Process
- Market segments
- Comparison by Process
- Die casting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Permanent mold casting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Process
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alcoa Corp.
- Buhler AG
- Dynacast
- Endurance Technologies Ltd.
- Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG
- IBEX ENGINEERING PVT. LTD.
- Magna International Inc.
- Rio Tinto Ltd.
- Sandhar Technologies Ltd.
- United Company RUSAL
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
