Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025 | Adoption of New or Improved Emission Standards to Boost Growth |Technavio Insights

Sep 24, 2021, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum alloy wheel market is poised to grow by $ 3.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Adoption of new or improved emission standards has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat of counterfeit aluminum alloy wheels might hamper the market growth.
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43937
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market -The gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars has the potential to grow by 5578.90 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48%. Download a free sample report now!
Hoverboard Market -The hoverboard market has the potential to grow by USD 402.93 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.63%. Download a free sample report now!
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aluminum alloy wheel market report covers the following areas:
- Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size
- Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market trends
- Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of 3D-printed wheels of titanium as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next few years.
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aluminum alloy wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aluminum alloy wheel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum alloy wheel market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accuride Corp.
- BORBET GmbH
- CITIC Ltd.
- CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS
- Enkei Corp.
- Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.
- Iochpe-Maxion SA
- RONAL AG
- Superior Industries International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article