Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027; The Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is driven by the automotive industry's increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance wheels - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum alloy wheel market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. The PC segment is anticipated to make the largest contribution to the market. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of aluminum alloy wheels by automakers, driven by their numerous benefits such as higher fuel efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2023-2027

There is a growing focus among several vehicle manufacturers on delivering higher quality products, including the integration of aluminum alloy wheels into all passenger cars, in response to evolving consumer preferences in the automotive industry.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (PC and CV), Type (Polished alloy wheel and Two-toned alloy wheel), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is driven by the automotive industry's increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance wheels and Alloy wheel materials. As manufacturers focus on alloy wheel design and materials, key factors such as rim diameter, wheel finish, and rim structure play crucial roles. The casting, forging, and machining techniques used in alloy wheel manufacturing, along with heat treatment processes, are essential for producing durable and high-quality wheels. Moreover, the market is influenced by custom wheel trends and vehicle customization, catering to both OEM and aftermarket segments. These trends reflect the growing preference for performance wheels, driving the market's growth.

Major Trend

The emergence of 3D-printed titanium wheels is a major trend in the market.

Significant challenges

The aluminum alloy wheel market faces challenges from advantageous substitutes like steel wheels.

What are the key data covered in this Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market vendors

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

