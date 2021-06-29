Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market with COVID-19 Impact & Analysis through 2025|Technavio
Jun 29, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The aluminum alloy wheel market is poised to grow by USD 3.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the aluminum alloy wheel market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the adoption of new or improved emission standards, the increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials, and the growing demand for lightweight vehicles.
The aluminum alloy wheel market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the emergence of 3D-printed wheels of titanium as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aluminum alloy wheel market covers the following areas:
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Sizing
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Forecast
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accuride Corp.
- BORBET GmbH
- CITIC Ltd.
- CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS
- Enkei Corp.
- Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.
- Iochpe-Maxion SA
- RONAL AG
- Superior Industries International Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market- The automotive wheel alignment system (WAS) market is segmented by type (CCD WAS, 3D WAS, and DIY WAS) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market- The automotive-heated steering wheel market is segmented by end-user (OEM and aftermarket) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accuride Corp.
- BORBET GmbH
- CITIC Ltd.
- CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS
- Enkei Corp.
- Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.
- Iochpe-Maxion SA
- RONAL AG
- Superior Industries International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/aluminum-alloy-wheel-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article