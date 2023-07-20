Aluminum Announces Acquisition of TrueAbility, Inc.

News provided by

TrueAbility

20 Jul, 2023, 08:15 ET

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminum, Inc., a private equity firm specializing in B2B software-as-a-service (SAAS) companies announces the acquisition of TrueAbility, Inc., a pioneering performance-based skill assessment platform. 

Founded in 2012, TrueAbility has long been recognized as a frontrunner in the field of performance-based skill assessment, providing innovative solutions to measure and evaluate technical skills across various industries. Leading financial, data, and software customers entrust their certification programs to the platform's cutting-edge technology. Additionally, the company's comprehensive automated assessments are a preferred choice for organizations seeking reliable talent assessment of digital skills.

TrueAbility founders express excitement about the opportunity. Frederick Mendler, Co-founder and CEO states, "Joining Aluminum's portfolio is a tremendous opportunity for TrueAbility. As the world continues to embrace skills-based hiring, the company will benefit greatly from Aluminum's expertise to maximize the trend."

Marcus Robertson, Co-founder and CTO adds, "Now the company can accelerate the mission and extend the reach of the platform to a wider audience, ensuring the ubiquity of performance-based assessment."

Aluminum, Inc., with its deep expertise in identifying and nurturing software companies, recognized the immense potential of TrueAbility, Inc. and seized the opportunity to bring the unique capabilities into its portfolio. By integrating TrueAbility's state-of-the-art assessment platform with its existing suite of SAAS companies, Aluminum, Inc. aims to continue to revolutionize the way organizations evaluate and develop digital skills in their workforce.

John Cross, CEO of Aluminum, states "We are thrilled to welcome TrueAbility into the Aluminum family. TrueAbility's exceptional performance-based skill assessment platform aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering organizations with transformative technology solutions. This strategic acquisition not only strengthens our position in the SAAS industry but also opens up new avenues for growth and innovation."

The acquisition of TrueAbility underlines Aluminum, Inc.'s commitment to investing in high-potential SAAS companies and leveraging their capabilities to create industry-leading solutions.

About Aluminum, Inc.:

Aluminum acquires and operates mid-stage technology companies, with a particular emphasis on B2B SaaS solutions. Aluminum provides its portfolio companies with deep operational expertise in all aspects of the business to scale to the next level. 

About TrueAbility, Inc.: 

TrueAbility is a leading performance-based assessment platform that enables organizations to evaluate technical skills effectively. The platform's advanced technology and comprehensive assessment tools empower companies to make informed decisions in talent acquisition, skills development, and career progression. For more information, visit www.trueability.com.

SOURCE TrueAbility

