Aluminum Die Casting Market size to increase by USD 36.59 billion between 2022 to 2027, Alcast Technologies Ltd., Aludyne Inc., Amsted Industries Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum die casting market size is expected to grow by USD 36.59 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing use of aluminum die casting in the automotive industry is notably driving the aluminum die casting market. However, factors such as competition from other materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Automotive, Heavy machinery, and industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, and Others), Type (Pressure die casting, Gravity die casting, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the aluminum die casting market including Alcast Technologies Ltd., Aludyne Inc., Amsted Industries Inc., Buhler AG, BUVO Castings BV, Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., Dynacast, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Georg Fischer Ltd., Gibbs, IBEX ENGINEERING PVT. LTD., Madison Kipp Corp., Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Phb Inc., Ryobi Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd., Sundaram Clayton Ltd., Sunrise Metal, Toyota Motor Corp., and Walbro LLC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Die Casting Market 2023-2027

Aluminum Die Casting Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Alcast Technologies Ltd.: The company offers aluminum die-casting solutions such as Automated Flaskless Moulding, Squeezer Moulding, and Air Set Moulding. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Aluminum Die Casting Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The automotive segment is significant during the forecast period. Aluminum alloys, mainly developed using high-pressure die-casting processes are used to produce nearly 30-35% of automotive components. The growing activities to replace iron and steel with aluminum in the auto industry and increasing investments in the auto and infrastructure sectors. This is known to further boost market growth.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for lightweight and high-strength castings is driving market growth. Furthermore, APAC is characterized by a source of cheap skilled labor, making it the most profitable region for various industrial manufacturers.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Aluminum Die Casting Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum die casting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum die casting market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aluminum die casting market companies

