Aluminum Door and Window Industry in US Market to Reach $14.79 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 3.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

"The U.S. aluminum door and window market growth is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials, rising urbanization and construction activities, advancements in architectural trends favoring modern aesthetics, and stringent energy efficiency regulations that promote the adoption of aluminum products in residential and commercial sectors. Additionally, innovations in smart home integration and customization options further enhance market expansion.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Aluminum door and window Market, by product type (door and window), By mechanism (swinging, sliding, folding, and revolving), By end user (residential and non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2033. According to the report, the U.S. aluminum door and window market was valued for $10.79 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $14.79 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The U.S. aluminum door and window market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the increase in residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects across the U.S. Moreover, the integration of smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled sensors and automated systems, into aluminum doors and windows, has boosted the demand for aluminum door and window market growth. However, Fluctuations in aluminum prices, influenced by supply chain disruptions, energy costs, and geopolitical factors, might hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing demand for green building solutions offers potential growth opportunities for the U.S. aluminum door and window market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $10.79 billion Market Size in 2034 $14.79 billion CAGR 3.1 % No. of Pages in Report 122 Segments Covered Product Type, Mechanism, and End User Drivers Growth of building construction sector Durability and cost-effectiveness of aluminum doors and windows Rise in number of home remodeling projects Opportunity Increase in focus on use of sustainable materials Restraint High cost of aluminum doors and windows

The Door segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024.

On the basis of product type, the door segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than half of the global U.S. aluminum door and window market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for durable and energy-efficient doors in residential and commercial buildings, growing adoption of modern architectural designs with larger entryways, advancements in smart door technologies, and the rising trend of sustainable construction materials that prioritize recyclability and thermal insulation. However, the Window segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2034.

The Sliding segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of mechanism, the Sliding segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global U.S. aluminum door and window market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the Sliding segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2034, owing to its space-saving design, increasing preference for large glass panels in modern architecture, enhanced energy efficiency through insulated frames, and rising adoption in residential and commercial buildings due to ease of operation and aesthetic appeal. Additionally, advancements in smart sliding door technology and growing demand for eco-friendly, low-maintenance materials further drive market growth.

Residential held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of the end user industry, Residential held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the U.S. aluminum door and window market revenue owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and durable housing materials, rising urbanization and home renovation activities, growing adoption of modern architectural designs featuring large glass facades, and government incentives promoting sustainable residential construction. Additionally, the preference for low-maintenance and weather-resistant materials in homes has further driven the adoption of aluminum doors and windows in the residential sector.

Leading Market Players: -

Andersen Corporation

Reynaers Group

Marvin Windows and Doors

Western Window Systems

MILGARD Manufacturing, LLC.

EFCO Corporation

Crystal Window & Door Systems

YKK AP America Inc.

Kawneer Company, Inc.

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the U.S. aluminum door and window market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. For instance, In February 2025, Trulite announced the acquisition of Insulite Glass headquartered in Olathe, KS. Insulite is one of the well-respected players in the glass fabrication industry. This strategy shows Trulite's market position as a leading player in the North American glass and aluminum fabrication market.

U.S. Aluminum Door and Window Market Segments:

By Product Type

Door

Window

By Mechanism

Swinging

Sliding

Folding

Revolving

By End User

Residential

Non-residential

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the U.S. Aluminum Door and Window Market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to Aluminum Fenestration key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global U.S. Aluminum Door and Window Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2024 to 2034 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in factory automation.

The report includes the Commercial Fenestration market share of key vendors and U.S. Aluminum Door and Window Market trends, US Aluminum Door and Window Market Analysis, US Aluminum Door and Window Market Forecast, U.S. Aluminum Door and Window Market Outlook, U.S. Aluminum Door and Window Market Opportunity.

