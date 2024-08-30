Aluminum Doors and Windows Market to Grow by USD 12.45 Billion from 2024 to 2028, Increased Construction Activity to Drive Revenue, Report Highlights How AI is Transforming the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global aluminum doors and windows market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.45 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. Rise in construction activities is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing trend of renovations of residential and commercial buildings. However, volatility in prices of aluminum poses a challenge. Key market players include ALUK, ANDERSEN Corp., Aparna Enterprises Ltd., Apogee Enterprises Inc, Arconic Corp., Bradnams Windows and Doors, Fenesta, Fletcher Building Ltd., G.I.T. Portes Et Fenetres Ltd., Geeta Aluminium, GUANGZHOU HOMI ALUMINIUM CO.LTD, Hindalco Industries Ltd., LIXIL Corp., Marvin, Norsk Hydro ASA, PGT INNOVATIONS, profine GmbH, Weru Windows Blackpool Ltd, Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd., and YKK Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global aluminum doors and windows market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered End-user (Residential and Commercial), Type (Doors and Windows), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ALUK, ANDERSEN Corp., Aparna Enterprises Ltd., Apogee Enterprises Inc, Arconic Corp., Bradnams Windows and Doors, Fenesta, Fletcher Building Ltd., G.I.T. Portes Et Fenetres Ltd., Geeta Aluminium, GUANGZHOU HOMI ALUMINIUM CO.LTD, Hindalco Industries Ltd., LIXIL Corp., Marvin, Norsk Hydro ASA, PGT INNOVATIONS, profine GmbH, Weru Windows Blackpool Ltd, Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd., and YKK Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Aluminum Windows and Doors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable materials in building construction projects. Aluminum doors and windows offer energy efficiency and thermal insulation, making them popular choices for both residential and commercial applications. Low-e glass and multichambered profiles are key features enhancing their insulating qualities. Sustainable building methods and energy regulations drive the market, with solid core and hollow core options catering to various project requirements. Leading brands like Marvin, Bradnam's Windows, Fenesta, Heritage Windows, Alteza Aluminum Windows, and others continue to innovate with product advancements. The window market, including sliding windows, patio doors, and bi-fold windows, is evolving to meet homeowner needs. The tourism sector and home remodeling sector also contribute to the market's growth. Aluminum's affordability, eco-friendliness, and carbon footprint appeal to construction investments and infrastructure spending. Mergers and collaborations in the industry further shape the market landscape. Affordable housing projects also benefit from the advancements in aluminum doors and windows.

Market Challenges

The Aluminum Doors and Windows market faces several challenges in various sectors. In building construction projects and home remodeling, the preference for sustainable products is increasing. Companies like Marvin, Bradnam's Windows, Fenesta, Heritage Windows, Alteza Aluminum Windows, and others offer eco-friendly Aluminum windows and doors. Bi-fold windows, sliding windows, and tilt-and-turn windows are popular product types. Affordability is a key factor in the home remodeling sector, making aluminum a preferred choice due to its affordability. Sustainability is a priority in infrastructure development packages, and aluminum's recyclable nature aligns with this goal. Competitors like Aparna Enterprises, Alteza brand, PGT Innovations, and Eco Window Systems offer advanced products, such as the Sheerline Prestige range. Mergers and collaborations are common in the industry to cater to the growing demand for sustainable products and reduce carbon footprint. The tourism sector also contributes to the market's growth, with Swinging doors and windows being popular choices for hotels and resorts. Overall, the aluminum doors and windows market continues to evolve, with product advancements and a focus on sustainability driving growth.

Segment Overview

This aluminum doors and windows market report extensively covers market segmentation by

1.1 Residential- The residential segment holds a substantial share in the global aluminum doors and windows market, driven by urbanization and population growth. In 2023, this segment accounted for a significant proportion of the market. Urban populations are expanding rapidly in regions like APAC and Europe, leading to a surge in housing demands. New home construction and home renovations are major contributors to the growth of the residential segment. Homeowners are investing in sustainable, high-quality aluminum doors and windows to enhance aesthetics and energy efficiency. Renovation projects account for a significant portion of the market in Southern Europe, exceeding 70%. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, with the residential segment witnessing robust growth in the global aluminum doors and windows market.

Research Analysis

Aluminum doors and windows have gained significant popularity in the building industry due to their sustainable materials and energy efficiency. Aluminum is a recyclable metal, making it an eco-friendly choice for building construction projects. Aluminum windows and doors offer excellent insulating qualities, keeping homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Thermal break technology and low-e glass further enhance their thermal efficiency. Multichambered profiles and solid core designs provide additional insulation. Sustainable building methods are increasingly incorporating aluminum doors and windows to meet energy regulations. Product types range from swinging doors to sliding systems, and mechanism types include manual and automated. Aluminum windows and doors are ideal for both new construction and home remodeling projects, and their low carbon footprint makes them a popular choice in the tourism sector. Aluminum doors and windows are sustainable products that offer long-term energy savings and contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of buildings.

Market Research Overview

The Aluminum Doors and Windows market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable materials in building construction projects. Aluminum windows and doors offer energy efficiency, thermal efficiency, and insulating qualities, making them an ideal choice for both new and old buildings. The use of low-e glass, multichambered profiles, and sustainable building methods contribute to the reduction of a building's carbon footprint. Energy regulations continue to drive the market, with solid core and hollow core options available to meet various requirements. Exterior doors, patio doors, sliding windows, bi-fold windows, and even swinging doors are all available in aluminum, providing versatility for various applications. The window market, including aluminum doors and windows, is expected to grow in the tourism sector as eco-friendly and affordable housing becomes a priority. Product advancements, such as the Sheerline Prestige range from Aparna Enterprises and the Alteza brand from Alteza Aluminum Windows, continue to attract consumers with their sleek designs and energy-saving features. Competitors like Marvin, Bradnam's Windows, Fenesta, Heritage Windows, PGT Innovations, and Eco Window Systems offer a range of aluminum windows and doors to meet the diverse needs of the construction industry. Infrastructure spending and mergers in the industry are also contributing to the growth of the Aluminum Doors and Windows market.

