Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2022

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Computers & Peripherals

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Aihua Group ( China )

) Barker Microfarads, Inc. ( USA )

) Capacitor Industries ( USA )

) CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) DuraCap International Inc. ( Canada )

) Elna Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Elna America , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) EPCOS AG ( Germany )

) Guangdong Fenghua High -tech Co., Ltd. ( China )

-tech Co., Ltd. ( ) Hitachi AIC, Inc. ( Japan )

) Hitano Enterprise Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Kemet Corp. ( USA )

) Lelon Electronics Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Liket Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. ( China )

) NIC Components Corp. ( USA )

) Nichicon Corp. ( Japan )

) Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation ( Japan )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Rubycon Corp. ( Japan )

) Samwha Capacitor Group ( South Korea )

) Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Sun Electronic Industries Corporation ( Japan )

) Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude

Market Highlights

China : The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide

: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns Across End-Use Sectors

Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry Revenues

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near-Term

2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Solid AECs

A Fast Growing Segment

Lead Based Variants

The Dominant Product Type

Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth

Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors

Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity

Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip Capacitors

Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence

Large External Diameter

A Major Drawback for AECs

Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite Declining Consumption

Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector

Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical

Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC Shipments

Longer PC Replacement Cycle

Desktop Virtualization

Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept

Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector

3. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries123)

The United States (23)

Canada (1)

Japan (14)

- Europe (9)

- France (1)

- Germany (4)

- Italy (1)

- Rest of Europe (3)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (76)



