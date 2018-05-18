Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2022

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Computers & Peripherals
- Telecommunications
- Automotive
- Others
The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aihua Group (China)
- Barker Microfarads, Inc. (USA)
- Capacitor Industries (USA)
- CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- DuraCap International Inc. (Canada)
- Elna Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Elna America, Inc. (USA)
- EPCOS AG (Germany)
- Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan)
- Hitano Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan)
- Kemet Corp. (USA)
- Lelon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
- Liket Corp. (Taiwan)
- Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. (China)
- NIC Components Corp. (USA)
- Nichicon Corp. (Japan)
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Rubycon Corp. (Japan)
- Samwha Capacitor Group (South Korea)
- Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Sun Electronic Industries Corporation (Japan)
- Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude
- Market Highlights
- China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide
- Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns Across End-Use Sectors
- Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
- Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry Revenues
- Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market
- Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near-Term
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
- Solid AECs
- A Fast Growing Segment
- Lead Based Variants
- The Dominant Product Type
- Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth
- Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors
- Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity
- Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip Capacitors
- Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence
- Large External Diameter
- A Major Drawback for AECs
- Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite Declining Consumption
- Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector
- Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical
- Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC Shipments
- Longer PC Replacement Cycle
- Desktop Virtualization
- Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept
- Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector
3. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries123)
The United States (23)
Canada (1)
Japan (14)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (76)
