Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2022

The "Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Computers & Peripherals
  • Telecommunications
  • Automotive
  • Others

The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Aihua Group (China)
  • Barker Microfarads, Inc. (USA)
  • Capacitor Industries (USA)
  • CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
  • Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (USA)
  • DuraCap International Inc. (Canada)
  • Elna Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Elna America, Inc. (USA)
  • EPCOS AG (Germany)
  • Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan)
  • Hitano Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan)
  • Kemet Corp. (USA)
  • Lelon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
  • Liket Corp. (Taiwan)
  • Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
  • Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. (China)
  • NIC Components Corp. (USA)
  • Nichicon Corp. (Japan)
  • Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)
  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
  • Rubycon Corp. (Japan)
  • Samwha Capacitor Group (South Korea)
  • Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Sun Electronic Industries Corporation (Japan)
  • Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude
  • Market Highlights
  • China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide
  • Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns Across End-Use Sectors
  • Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
  • Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry Revenues
  • Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market
  • Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near-Term

2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

  • Solid AECs
  • A Fast Growing Segment
  • Lead Based Variants
  • The Dominant Product Type
  • Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth
  • Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors
  • Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity
  • Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip Capacitors
  • Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence
  • Large External Diameter
  • A Major Drawback for AECs
  • Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite Declining Consumption
  • Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector
  • Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical
  • Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC Shipments
  • Longer PC Replacement Cycle
  • Desktop Virtualization
  • Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept
  • Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector

3. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries123)

The United States (23)
Canada (1)
Japan (14)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (76)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmf98v/aluminum?w=5

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aluminum-electrolytic-capacitors-2018---global-strategic-business-report-analysis--forecasts-2015-2022-300650941.html

