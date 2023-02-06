Aluminum extrusion market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Extrusion Market 2023-2027

Aluminum extrusion market size & segmentation analysis

The aluminum extrusion market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 8.45 million tons. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the aluminum extrusion market was valued at 29.59 million t. The aluminum extrusion market is segmented based on end-user, product, and geography.

Based on end-user, the aluminum extrusion market is segmented into building and construction, automotive and transportation, machinery and equipment, consumer durables, and others.

Based on product, the market is segmented into mill-finished, anodized, and powder coated.

Based on geography, the aluminum extrusion market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Aluminum extrusion market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the aluminum extrusion market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (APAC); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

APAC is estimated to account for 70% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors, including increasing automobile production in China , India , Japan , and other automobile manufacturing countries.

is estimated to account for of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors, including increasing automobile production in , , , and other automobile manufacturing countries. The building and construction and automobile industries are the major contributors to the regional market growth. China is one of the leading countries for investments in construction. Hence, the building and construction sector in China is the largest end-user of aluminum-extruded products.

is one of the leading countries for investments in construction. Hence, the building and construction sector in is the largest end-user of aluminum-extruded products. Government initiatives such as incentives for electric vehicles are increasing the use of aluminum extrusion in-vehicle components.

These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Aluminum extrusion market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on aluminum extrusion market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing demand for aluminum extrusion in the automotive industry is notably driving the market growth. The growing demand for lightweight vehicles is one of the factors for this rise in demand. OEMs use aluminum-extruded products for developing aluminum bars and tubes for equipment such as safety components, crash management systems, body-in-white structures, and elaborate decorative parts. The growing demand for public vehicles and the rise in the use of commercial trucks and mini buses are also fueling the production of commercial vehicles globally. These factors are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the growing competition from substitutes is a major challenge impeding the market. Consumers and end-users are shifting from aluminum-extruded products to cost-effective and competitive products. They are using alternatives such as conventional steel, iron, polyethylene (PE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), ductile iron (DI), cement, copper, stainless steel, black steel, copper, and magnesium, and extruded products. Plastics and composite products are lightweight and used in numerous applications in the construction and automotive industry. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight automobiles has increased the use of carbon fiber composites. These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Aluminum extrusion market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Aluminum Extrusion Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2023-2027 8.45 million t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Al Ghurair First LLC, Arconic Corp., Bahrain Aluminum Extrusion Co., Century Aluminum Co., China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., Constellium SE, Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Guang Ya Aluminium, Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Co. Ltd., Jindal Aluminium Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Material L.P., Norsk Hydro ASA, Qatar Aluminum Extrusion Co., Sankyo Tateyama Inc., Tajik Aluminium Co., Tredegar Corp., UACJ Corp., and Vimetco NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

