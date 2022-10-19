Aluminum Fishing Boat Market to grow by USD 551.85 Mn, Global Construction Machinery and Heavy Trucks Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum fishing boat market has been categorized as a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market. The parent market covers a variety of product categories including heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction, and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as recreational fishing gaining traction, increasing demand for seafood globally, and an increasing number of campaigns encouraging sports fishing. Some of the key issues faced by the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market include increased overfishing resulting in stringent norms by governments, the risk of corrosion in aluminum fishing boats, and the availability of several alternatives.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market 2022-2026

The global aluminum fishing boat market size is expected to grow by USD 551.85 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Recreational fishing gaining traction is driving the global aluminum fishing boat market growth, although factors such as increased overfishing resulting in stringent norms by governments may challenge the market growth.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market 2022-2026: Scope

The aluminum fishing boat market report covers the following areas:

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global aluminum fishing boat market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous vendors. The products offered by these vendors are differentiated in terms of quality, design, and brand. Many regional vendors provide customized boats at lower prices than international vendors to increase their market presence. The competitive environment of the global aluminum fishing boat market is likely to intensify during the forecast period

Bennington Pontoon Boats LLC, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., BPS Direct LLC, Brunswick Corp., Correct Craft Holding Company LLC, Legend boats, MirroCraft, Northwest Boats, Renaissance Marine Group Inc, Sea Ark Boats, Smoker Craft Inc., UMS Boats, White River Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market is segmented as below:

Type

Bass Boat



Multi-species



Deep-V Boat

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum fishing boat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum fishing boat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum fishing boat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the aluminum fishing boat market vendors

Related Reports:

Leisure Boat Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The global leisure boat market is segmented by products (leisure boat accessories, leisure boat motors, and leisure boatbuilding) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). By product, leisure boat accessories is the largest revenue-generating segment. By geography, 59% of the market growth will originate from North America.

Boat Docks and Lifts Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - This report extensively covers global docks and lifts market segmentation by type (boat docks and boat lifts), application (commercial and household), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth in the boat docks and boat lifts segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 551.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Turkey, China, Norway, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bennington Pontoon Boats LLC, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., BPS Direct LLC, Brunswick Corp., Correct Craft Holding Company LLC, Legend boats, MirroCraft, Northwest Boats, Renaissance Marine Group Inc, Sea Ark Boats, Smoker Craft Inc., UMS Boats, White River Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Bass boat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bass boat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bass boat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Bass boat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Bass boat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Multi-species - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Multi-species - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Multi-species - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Multi-species - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Multi-species - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Deep-V boat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Deep-V boat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Deep-V boat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Deep-V boat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Deep-V boat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bennington Pontoon Boats LLC

Exhibit 93: Bennington Pontoon Boats LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bennington Pontoon Boats LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bennington Pontoon Boats LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Exhibit 96: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BPS Direct LLC

Exhibit 100: BPS Direct LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: BPS Direct LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: BPS Direct LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Brunswick Corp.

Exhibit 103: Brunswick Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Brunswick Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Brunswick Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Brunswick Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Correct Craft Holding Company LLC

Exhibit 107: Correct Craft Holding Company LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: Correct Craft Holding Company LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Correct Craft Holding Company LLC - Key news



Exhibit 110: Correct Craft Holding Company LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Legend boats

Exhibit 111: Legend boats - Overview



Exhibit 112: Legend boats - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Legend boats - Key offerings

10.9 MirroCraft

Exhibit 114: MirroCraft - Overview



Exhibit 115: MirroCraft - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: MirroCraft - Key offerings

10.10 Smoker Craft Inc.

Exhibit 117: Smoker Craft Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Smoker Craft Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Smoker Craft Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 UMS Boats

Exhibit 120: UMS Boats - Overview



Exhibit 121: UMS Boats - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: UMS Boats - Key offerings

10.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio