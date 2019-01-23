Aluminum Fishing Boat Market to Reach US$ 1.74 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aluminum Fishing Boat Market by Boat Type (Deep-V Boat, Bass Boat, Multi-Species Boat, and Others), by Size Type (<14 Feet, 14-16 Feet, and >16 Feet), by Engine Type (<200 HP, 200-300 HP, and >300 HP), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the aluminum fishing boat market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market: Highlights from the Study

Boating is one of the major outdoor participation activities globally, especially in the USA. It alone accounts for more than 35% of the total USA's outdoor participation activity. Freshwater participants are more than thrice as compared to saltwater fishing participants. There are different boat types designed for fishing activities in saltwater and freshwater, such as steel, wood, aluminum, fiberglass and concrete. Aluminum fishing boats are preferably used for freshwater fishing, whereas fiberglass boats are generally used for saltwater fishing.

As per Stratview Research, the global aluminum fishing boat market is projected to depict healthy growth rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,741.4 million in 2024. Aluminum is the most widely used hull material in fishing boats in the global boating industry. Increasing new boat sales, increasing outdoor activities coupled with increasing number of fishing participants, and lower cost of aluminum boats over fiberglass boats are some of the key factors fueling the demand for aluminum fishing boats across regions, especially in North America.

Based on the boat-type, Deep-V boat is expected to remain growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Extra-wide bottom making anglers more comfortable, smoother riding experience, and excellent stability on bigger waves are some factors spearheading the demand for deep-V hull boat in the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest aluminum fishing boat market during the forecast period with the USA being the growth engine. Aluminum fishing boats are majorly sold in the Northern USA region. Europe also holds a considerable share in the market with Scandinavia and Germany being the key demand generators in the region.

Some of the key aluminum fishing boat manufacturers are Brunswick Corporation, White River Marine Group, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. Correct Craft, Smoker Craft Inc., and Yamaha Motor Company Ltd. Development of high-performance and valuable aluminum fishing boats, expansion of distribution network in the untapped markets, regional expansion, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global aluminum fishing boat market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market, By Boat Type

Deep-V Boat (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bass Boat (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Multi-Species Boat (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market, By Size Type

<14 Feet Fishing Boats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

14-16 Feet Fishing Boats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

>16 Feet Fishing Boats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market, By Engine Type

<200 HP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) 200-300 HP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

>300 HP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , Scandinavia, Russia , and RoE)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Australia , New Zealand , China , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

