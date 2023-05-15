Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market size to grow by USD 17.84 billion from 2022 to 2027; APAC to account for 65% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. However, the market growth is decelerating at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 65% of the market growth over the forecast period. Factor such as, the presence of strong production and consumption base of FRP in the region will increase the market growth. Additionally, the high demand for beverage cans and films in the pharmaceutical and packaging industry is growing rapidly, fueled by rising disposable incomes. Fast-growing end-user segments in the Indian aluminum FRP market include architectural applications (curtain walls and composite panels), automotive applications (automotive fins and brazing sheets), and industrial applications (litho panels). Due to the increasing demand for aluminum foil in end-use industries, market vendors have set up facilities to quantify aluminum production and easy exports. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product type (plates and sheets and foils), end-user (Automotive and transportation, Building and construction, Industrial, Electrical and electronics appliances, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the plates and sheets segment will be significant over the forecast period. This segment is used in the manufacturing of lithographic plates as they can be anodized easily and provide an ideal surface for printing. Another important factor driving the aluminum plates and sheets market is the increased demand for aluminum armor plates (military grade) in countries such as the US. Therefore, plates and sheets will play a significant role in increasing the demand for aluminum FRP during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving the aluminum FRP market growth is the increased adoption of green initiatives. The use of aluminum FRP in buildings and constructions helps buildings to achieve green status. Further, the trend of constructing green buildings has boosted the consumption of aluminum FRP led by the support of different governments and associations globally. Further, green committees, green conferences, and green journals are set up in almost all professional and building trade organizations to support the adoption of green buildings, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global aluminum FRP market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing mass transportation is the primary trend in the aluminum flat products market. Factor such as, due to various advantages like efficiency, lightweight, ease of maintenance, and reduced fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emission, the use of aluminum is increasing in these mass transportation vehicles. Moreover, the popular products used aluminum embossed and chequered sheets, which are utilized for flooring and paneling application across the transportation industry. The demand for mass transportation is rising, particularly in thickly populated countries like India and China, leveraging the growth of the aluminum flat products market in focus to procure new vehicles during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Increasing applications of composite materials in the aerospace industry is the major challenge impeding market growth. To reduce the overall weight of the aircraft, the aerospace industry is looking to increase the composite content in aircraft to more than 50%. The implementation of new-generation jets could triple the consumption of composites over a period of about two decades. Despite being more expensive than aluminum FRP, the use of composite materials in the manufacturing of aircraft is increasing due to factors such as lightweight, high strength, and high corrosion resistance, are increasing. To add to the bargain, composite materials, with their structural flexibility, facilitate the designing of aircraft structures that are more efficient than aluminum FRP-based counterparts. Therefore, the global aluminum FRP market will have to compete with the increasing demand for advanced composite materials during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The steel flat-rolled products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 309.07 million t. The market is segmented by product (sheet and strips, and plates), end-user (infrastructure and construction, automobiles and transportation, consumer goods, machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 309.07 million t. The market is segmented by product (sheet and strips, and plates), end-user (infrastructure and construction, automobiles and transportation, consumer goods, machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,269.92 million . The market is segmented by product (extrusion products, rolled products, wires, and others) and end-user (automotive and transportation, building and construction, packaging, machinery and equipment, and others).

Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., Aluminum Federation of South Africa, Arconic Corp., Constellium SE, Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill BSC, Hulamin Ltd., Jindal Aluminium Ltd., JW Aluminum, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Laminazione Sottile S.p.A, MET TRADE INDIA Ltd., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, SMS group GmbH, UACJ Corp., Vedanta Ltd., and Viohalco SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Material Market Reports

Table of contents:

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Turkey : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Turkey : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Extrusion products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Extrusion products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Rolled products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Rolled products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Wires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Wires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 74: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 75: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 76: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 77: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 78: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 79: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS

Exhibit 80: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Overview



Exhibit 81: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Key offerings

11.4 Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Exhibit 83: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Overview



Exhibit 84: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Key offerings

11.5 Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti

Exhibit 86: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Overview



Exhibit 87: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Key offerings

11.6 Arslan Aluminyum AS

Exhibit 89: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Key offerings

11.7 Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc.

Exhibit 92: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Bor Aluminyum

Exhibit 95: Bor Aluminyum - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bor Aluminyum - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bor Aluminyum - Key offerings

11.9 BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS

Exhibit 98: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Overview



Exhibit 99: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Key offerings

11.10 Caliskan Aluminum Accessories

Exhibit 101: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Overview



Exhibit 102: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Key offerings

11.11 Eti Aluminyum

Exhibit 104: Eti Aluminyum - Overview



Exhibit 105: Eti Aluminyum - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Eti Aluminyum - Key offerings

11.12 Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Exhibit 107: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Key offerings

11.13 KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS

Exhibit 110: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Overview



Exhibit 111: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Key offerings

11.14 Ozeren Aluminum

Exhibit 113: Ozeren Aluminum - Overview



Exhibit 114: Ozeren Aluminum - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Ozeren Aluminum - Key offerings

11.15 Ozgenc Makina

Exhibit 116: Ozgenc Makina - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ozgenc Makina - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Ozgenc Makina - Key offerings

11.16 Teknik Aluminum

Exhibit 119: Teknik Aluminum - Overview



Exhibit 120: Teknik Aluminum - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Teknik Aluminum - Key offerings

11.17 Tuna Aluminum

Exhibit 122: Tuna Aluminum - Overview



Exhibit 123: Tuna Aluminum - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Tuna Aluminum - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio