Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market size to grow by USD 17.84 billion from 2022 to 2027; APAC to account for 65% of the market growth - Technavio

May 15, 2023, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. However, the market growth is decelerating at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 65% of the market growth over the forecast period. Factor such as, the presence of strong production and consumption base of FRP in the region will increase the market growth. Additionally, the high demand for beverage cans and films in the pharmaceutical and packaging industry is growing rapidly, fueled by rising disposable incomes. Fast-growing end-user segments in the Indian aluminum FRP market include architectural applications (curtain walls and composite panels), automotive applications (automotive fins and brazing sheets), and industrial applications (litho panels). Due to the increasing demand for aluminum foil in end-use industries, market vendors have set up facilities to quantify aluminum production and easy exports. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Global Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product type (plates and sheets and foils), end-user (Automotive and transportation, Building and construction, Industrial, Electrical and electronics appliances, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market growth in the plates and sheets segment will be significant over the forecast period. This segment is used in the manufacturing of lithographic plates as they can be anodized easily and provide an ideal surface for printing. Another important factor driving the aluminum plates and sheets market is the increased demand for aluminum armor plates (military grade) in countries such as the US. Therefore, plates and sheets will play a significant role in increasing the demand for aluminum FRP during the forecast period.
Global Aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
One of the key factors driving the aluminum FRP market growth is the increased adoption of green initiatives. The use of aluminum FRP in buildings and constructions helps buildings to achieve green status. Further, the trend of constructing green buildings has boosted the consumption of aluminum FRP led by the support of different governments and associations globally. Further, green committees, green conferences, and green journals are set up in almost all professional and building trade organizations to support the adoption of green buildings, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global aluminum FRP market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Growing mass transportation is the primary trend in the aluminum flat products market. Factor such as, due to various advantages like efficiency, lightweight, ease of maintenance, and reduced fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emission, the use of aluminum is increasing in these mass transportation vehicles. Moreover, the popular products used aluminum embossed and chequered sheets, which are utilized for flooring and paneling application across the transportation industry. The demand for mass transportation is rising, particularly in thickly populated countries like India and China, leveraging the growth of the aluminum flat products market in focus to procure new vehicles during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Increasing applications of composite materials in the aerospace industry is the major challenge impeding market growth. To reduce the overall weight of the aircraft, the aerospace industry is looking to increase the composite content in aircraft to more than 50%. The implementation of new-generation jets could triple the consumption of composites over a period of about two decades. Despite being more expensive than aluminum FRP, the use of composite materials in the manufacturing of aircraft is increasing due to factors such as lightweight, high strength, and high corrosion resistance, are increasing. To add to the bargain, composite materials, with their structural flexibility, facilitate the designing of aircraft structures that are more efficient than aluminum FRP-based counterparts. Therefore, the global aluminum FRP market will have to compete with the increasing demand for advanced composite materials during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market vendors
Related Reports:
- The steel flat-rolled products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 309.07 million t. The market is segmented by product (sheet and strips, and plates), end-user (infrastructure and construction, automobiles and transportation, consumer goods, machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,269.92 million. The market is segmented by product (extrusion products, rolled products, wires, and others) and end-user (automotive and transportation, building and construction, packaging, machinery and equipment, and others).
Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.14%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 17.84 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.45
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 65%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., Aluminum Federation of South Africa, Arconic Corp., Constellium SE, Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill BSC, Hulamin Ltd., Jindal Aluminium Ltd., JW Aluminum, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Laminazione Sottile S.p.A, MET TRADE INDIA Ltd., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, SMS group GmbH, UACJ Corp., Vedanta Ltd., and Viohalco SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
