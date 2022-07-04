Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: 33% Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with ACG & Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. | Technavio

Jul 04, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Foil Packaging Market by End-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The aluminum foil packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 2.17 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for aluminum foil packaging market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the European and South American markets. The growth of the online food delivery market is expected to increase the demand for aluminum foil containers and lidding foil as it provides better heat sealable properties than other plastic films.
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis
The aluminum foil packaging market report is segmented by End-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
- Revenue Generating Segment: The aluminum foil packaging market share growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increase in sales of packaged foods and dairy products is the key driving factor, which is triggering the growth of aluminum foil packaging in the food and beverage sector. Factors such as the growing global population and rising health awareness drive the demand for dairy products.
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Vendor Analysis
The aluminum foil packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The aluminum foil packaging market report offers information on several market vendors, including ACG, Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Alibérico SLU, Amcor Plc, and Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., Plus Pack AS, Tekni-Plex Inc., and United Company Rusal Plc among others. Few vendors with key offerings are -
- ACG - The company offers tropical foils, CR/SF foils, and Aluminum Lidding foils.
- Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - The company offers aluminum foil packaging for frozen foods, cakes, roasted foods, and others.
- Alcoa Corp. The company offers aluminum foil packaging under its brand Reynolds. It offers standard aluminum foil, heavy-duty aluminum foil, non-stick aluminum foil, and others.
- Alibérico SLU - The company offers aluminum foil packaging for food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.
- Amcor Plc - The company offers aluminum foil containers and lidding foil.
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Key Market Dynamics
- Market Driver - The growing global commercial Food-service market and rising demand from the pharmaceutical blister packaging market in us are some of the key market drivers.
- Market Challenges - The factors such as fluctuating prices of aluminum will challenge market growth.
|
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.32
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACG, Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Alibérico SLU, Amcor Plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., Plus Pack AS, Tekni-Plex Inc., and United Company Rusal Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
