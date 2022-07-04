Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: 33% Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with ACG & Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. | Technavio

The aluminum foil packaging market report is segmented by End-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The aluminum foil packaging market share growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increase in sales of packaged foods and dairy products is the key driving factor, which is triggering the growth of aluminum foil packaging in the food and beverage sector. Factors such as the growing global population and rising health awareness drive the demand for dairy products.

The aluminum foil packaging market share growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant for revenue generation. Factors such as the growing global population and rising health awareness drive the demand for dairy products.

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Vendor Analysis

The aluminum foil packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The aluminum foil packaging market report offers information on several market vendors, including ACG, Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Alibérico SLU, Amcor Plc, and Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., Plus Pack AS, Tekni-Plex Inc., and United Company Rusal Plc among others. Few vendors with key offerings are -

ACG - The company offers tropical foils, CR/SF foils, and Aluminum Lidding foils.

Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - The company offers aluminum foil packaging for frozen foods, cakes, roasted foods, and others.

Alcoa Corp. The company offers aluminum foil packaging under its brand Reynolds. It offers standard aluminum foil, heavy-duty aluminum foil, non-stick aluminum foil, and others.

Alibérico SLU - The company offers aluminum foil packaging for food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Amcor Plc - The company offers aluminum foil containers and lidding foil.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The growing global commercial Food-service market and rising demand from the pharmaceutical blister packaging market in us are some of the key market drivers.

The factors such as fluctuating prices of aluminum will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Aluminum Foil Packaging Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years.

The competitive scenario provided in the Aluminum Foil Packaging Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The aluminum market for packaging industry share is expected to increase by 2376.08 thousand tons from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%.

share is expected to increase by 2376.08 thousand tons from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. The ceramic packaging market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.74 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17%.

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.32 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACG, Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Alibérico SLU, Amcor Plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., Plus Pack AS, Tekni-Plex Inc., and United Company Rusal Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 17: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenerio

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 45: ACG - Overview



Exhibit 46: ACG - Product and service

10.3 ACG

Exhibit 47: ACG - Key news



Exhibit 48: ACG - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Alcoa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Alcoa Corp. - Business segments

10.5 Alcoa Corp.

Exhibit 54: Alcoa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Alcoa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Alcoa Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 57: Alibérico SLU - Overview



Exhibit 58: Alibérico SLU - Product and service

10.6 Alibérico SLU

10.7 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 63: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 64: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Amcor Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 66: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Business segments

10.8 Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 71: Hulamin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Hulamin Ltd. - Business segments

10.9 Hulamin Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Hulamin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 74: Hulamin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Hulamin Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 76: Plus Pack AS - Overview



Exhibit 77: Plus Pack AS - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Plus Pack AS - Key offerings

10.10 Plus Pack AS

Exhibit 79: Tekni-Plex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Tekni-Plex Inc. - Product and service

10.11 Tekni-Plex Inc.

Exhibit 81: Tekni-Plex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Tekni-Plex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: United Company Rusal Plc - Overview



Exhibit 84: United Company Rusal Plc - Business segments

10.12 United Company Rusal Plc

Exhibit 85: United Company Rusal Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: United Company Rusal Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources



Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

