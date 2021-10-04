Aluminum Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2024 | Technavio

The aluminum market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The use of aluminum cans in the beverage sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aluminum Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

End-user

Transportation



Construction



Packaging



Electrical Engineering



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Market Landscape

Primary Aluminum



Secondary Aluminum

Aluminum Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the aluminum market include Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aluminum market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Stringent regulations for environmental protection are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of substitute products may threaten the growth of the market.

Aluminum Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum market vendors

Aluminum Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2020-2024 13.66 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (3.70) Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao GroupLtd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impactand future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

