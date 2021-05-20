Aluminum Market Size to Reach USD 48.46 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 4.79% | SpendEdge
May 20, 2021, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.
The Aluminum market is poised to grow by USD 48.46 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4.79% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Some of the Top Aluminum suppliers listed in this report:
This Aluminum procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- China Hongqiao Group Ltd.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.
- United Co. RUSAL International PJSC
- Xinfa Group Co. Ltd
- Rio Tinto Group
- Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC
- State Power Investment Corp. Ltd.
- Alcoa Corp.
- East Hope Group
- Norsk Hydro ASA
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
- Defoamers Sourcing and Procurement Report- Forecast and Analysis: The defoamers will grow at a CAGR of 3.86% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 12%-15% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on expertise in sourcing of feedstock, sustainable sourcing of raw materials, quality control testing methods, and adoption of vertical integration practices. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, evaluation criteria, and working environment.
- Fatty Alcohols - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The fatty alcohols market will register an incremental spend of about $ 1.49 billion during the forecast period. Only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Aluminum TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
