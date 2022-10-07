Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market to grow by 12701.19 Thousand Tons, Casting to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum scrap market has been segmented by end-user (casting and downstream) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). By end-user, the casting segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing focus on R&D activities in the revival of the construction industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2022-2026

The Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market size is expected to increase by 12701.19 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aluminum scrap recycling market covers the following areas:

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Market Sizing

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Market Forecast

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Market Analysis

Key Companies and their Offerings

Alcoa Corp., Audubon Metals LLC, Aurubis AG, CASS Inc., Commercial Metals Co., Constellium SE, Crestwood Metal Corp., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kuusakoski Group Oy, Matalco Inc., Metal Exchange Corp., Nucor Corp., OmniSource LLC, Real Alloy, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sims Metal Management Ltd., SINGHAL GROUP OF INDUSTRIES, Tom Martin Co Ltd., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Sims Metal Management Ltd. - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling that can purify any aluminum scrap to such high levels that it has the potential to create an entirely new value chain.

Rio Tinto Ltd. - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling which is ideal for all customers aiming to reduce the carbon and climate impact in their supply chain.

Real Alloy - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling where the materials lose none of its properties through recycling and the metal retains its value and can be reprocessed as often as is desired.

Matalco Inc. - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling which reduces the need for primary aluminum and therefore minimizes waste, avoids resource depletion, and lowers greenhouse gas emissions across a product's life cycle.

Hindalco - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling which reduces energy and environmental impacts as aluminum can be recycled repeatedly without degradation in quality.

The aluminum scrap recycling market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in the use of aluminum in the automobile industry as the primary trend driving the growth of the market. However, a decrease in the recycling rate of used beverage cans is the major challenge impeding the aluminum scrap recycling market growth.

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% Market growth 2022-2026 12701.19 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Audubon Metals LLC, Aurubis AG, CASS Inc., Commercial Metals Co., Constellium SE, Crestwood Metal Corp., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kuusakoski Group Oy, Matalco Inc., Metal Exchange Corp., Nucor Corp., OmniSource LLC, Real Alloy, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sims Metal Management Ltd., SINGHAL GROUP OF INDUSTRIES, and Tom Martin Co Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

