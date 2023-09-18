Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market to grow by USD 2.99 billion between 2022 to 2027, Alcoa Corp., CASS Inc., Chiho Renewable Development Ltd., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum scrap recycling market size is expected to grow by USD 2.99 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing concerns over energy consumption and environmental pollution are notably driving the aluminum scrap recycling market. However, factors such as a decrease in the recycling rate of used beverage cans may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Casting and Downstream), Type (Old scrap and New scrap), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the aluminum scrap recycling market, including Alcoa Corp., CASS Inc., Chiho Renewable Development Ltd., Commercial Metals Co., Constellium SE, Crestwood Metal Corp., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Koch Enterprises Inc., Kuusakoski Oy, Metal Exchange Corp., Nucor Corp., Real Alloy, RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sims Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc., Triple M Metal LP, Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd., and Norsk Hydro ASA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Steel Dynamics Inc.- The company offers aluminum scrap recycling products and services such as Nonferrous metals, ferrous metals, aluminum, alloys and alloy wheels, and heavy machinery. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

The casting segment is significant during the forecast period. It is widely used in industries like automotive, aerospace, construction, and consumer goods for producing aluminum ingots and slabs. The growth of the casting segment can be attributed to the easy availability of aluminum scrap as raw material, a growing focus on sustainability, and compliance with environmental regulations. Additionally, aluminum scrap can be obtained in-house from various sources like billets, rolling slabs, frozen spilled ingots, and foundry alloy ingots. However, the casting segment is facing challenges due to the closure of aluminum smelting plants because of unfavorable market conditions. Also, market vendors are focusing on tackling these issues by implementing new technologies and investing significant amounts into R&D. Hence, these factors drive the growth of the casting segment of the aluminum scrap recycling market during the forecast period.

APAC will contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum scrap recycling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum scrap recycling market market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum scrap recycling market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aluminum scrap recycling market companies

