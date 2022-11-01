Aluminum Sulfide Market Size to Grow by USD 1.67 Bn, Absco Ltd. and American Elements Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum sulfide market size is expected to grow by USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for clean water and wastewater treatment is driving the aluminum sulfide market growth. However, factors such as increased exposure to macroeconomic factors may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Sulfide Market 2022-2026

Aluminum Sulfide Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the aluminum sulfide market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Absco Ltd., American Elements, Materion Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Absco Ltd. - The company offers aluminum sulfide, which is a moderately water- and acid-soluble aluminum source for uses compatible with sulfates.

The report also covers the following areas :

Aluminum Sulfide Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Oil and gas: The oil and gas segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for aluminum sulfide is expected to grow in the oil and gas industry during the forecast period. This industry undertakes the extraction, exploration, refining, and transportation of oil and gas products. Aluminum sulfide is a key component of oil and gas upstream production for the extraction of crude oil and the removal of impurities. The new discoveries of crude oil and natural gas reserves will drive the growth of the market in focus.



Water and wastewater treatment



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Aluminum Sulfide Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum sulfide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum sulfide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum sulfide market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum sulfide market vendors

Aluminum Sulfide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.67 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Absco Ltd., American Elements, Materion Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Absco Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Absco Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Absco Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Absco Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 American Elements

Exhibit 96: American Elements - Overview



Exhibit 97: American Elements - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: American Elements - Key offerings

10.5 Materion Corp.

Exhibit 99: Materion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Materion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Materion Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Materion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Materion Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 104: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 112: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP

Exhibit 117: Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

