Aluminum Sulfide Market Size to Grow by USD 1.67 Bn, Absco Ltd. and American Elements Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Nov 01, 2022, 06:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum sulfide market size is expected to grow by USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for clean water and wastewater treatment is driving the aluminum sulfide market growth. However, factors such as increased exposure to macroeconomic factors may challenge market growth.
To help businesses improve their market position, the aluminum sulfide market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Absco Ltd., American Elements, Materion Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Absco Ltd. - The company offers aluminum sulfide, which is a moderately water- and acid-soluble aluminum source for uses compatible with sulfates.
- American Elements - The company offers aluminum sulfide, which is a salt or ester of sulfuric acid formed by replacing one or both of the hydrogens with a metal.
- Materion Corp. - The company offers aluminum sulfide, which is immediately available in most volumes with ultra-high purity and high-purity compositions that improve both optical quality and usefulness as scientific standards.
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers aluminum sulfide, which is packaged in bottles or drums with a molecular weight of 150.16.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - The company offers aluminum sulfide, which is sensitive to moisture and is advised to be stored under nitrogen at ambient temperatures.
- End-user
- Oil and gas: The oil and gas segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for aluminum sulfide is expected to grow in the oil and gas industry during the forecast period. This industry undertakes the extraction, exploration, refining, and transportation of oil and gas products. Aluminum sulfide is a key component of oil and gas upstream production for the extraction of crude oil and the removal of impurities. The new discoveries of crude oil and natural gas reserves will drive the growth of the market in focus.
- Water and wastewater treatment
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum sulfide market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aluminum sulfide market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aluminum sulfide market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum sulfide market vendors
|
Aluminum Sulfide Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.8%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.1
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Absco Ltd., American Elements, Materion Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
