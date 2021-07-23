Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Europe from Aluminum Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The report on the aluminum welding wires market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, the increase in demand for welding wires for repair and maintenance, and the rising demand for power infrastructure.

The aluminum welding wires market in Europe analysis includes the end-user by volume segment. This study identifies the innovations in welding technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum welding wires market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aluminum welding wires market in Europe covers the following areas:

Aluminum Welding Wires Market In Europe Sizing

Aluminum Welding Wires Market In Europe Forecast

Aluminum Welding Wires Market In Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Colfax Corp.

CTP Srl

DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co.

EWM AG

Gedik Kaynak AS

Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV

Hi-Tech Wire Industries

LAIR LIQUIDE SA

Novametal SA

The Lincoln Electric Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by End-user by volume

Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Colfax Corp.

CTP Srl

DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co.

EWM AG

Gedik Kaynak AS

Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV

Hi-Tech Wire Industries

LAIR LIQUIDE SA

Novametal SA

The Lincoln Electric Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

