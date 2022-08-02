Aluminum Welding Wires Market to grow by 55.07 thousand MT, Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

The aluminum welding wires market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The aluminum welding wires market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Air Liquide SA, Colfax Corp., CTP Srl, DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co., Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV, Novametal SA, Safra Spa, SURAL, The Lincoln Electric Co., and voestalpine AG.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into automotive and transportation, construction, and others. The automotive and transportation segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. To meet the rising demand for vehicles, vehicle manufacturers are focusing on scaling their operations. For instance, in October 2018 , Suzuki Motors announced its plans to build a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India , by 2021. The facility would include three assembly lines with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per year. Thus, the rising demand for vehicles and the subsequent efforts of manufacturers toward enhancing their businesses will fuel the demand for aluminum welding wires products.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aluminum Extrusion Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aluminum Welding Wires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2020-2024 55.07 thousand MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Colfax Corp., CTP Srl, DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co., Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV, Novametal SA, Safra Spa, SURAL, The Lincoln Electric Co., and voestalpine AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

