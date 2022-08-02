Aluminum Welding Wires Market to grow by 55.07 thousand MT, Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive Growth - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum welding wires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Aluminum is a versatile material and the second most chosen material after steel. It is used for applications in different industries such as building and construction, electrical, machinery, automotive, transportation, and other machinery. in The automotive industry, aluminum is used in many forms, such as sheets for the vehicle body. Hence, the demand for aluminum has risen globally. Lightweight vehicles use materials such as aluminum as a welding material, which helps in bringing down the overall weight of a vehicle. Moreover, the implementation of stringent standards, such as the national pollution-control standards set by the US Department of Transportation or the US Environmental Protection Agency, has fueled the demand for aluminum welding wires. The use of advanced technologies is increasing in the automotive industry, as they help in reducing emission levels, increasing fuel efficiency, and improving the driving dynamics of the vehicle.
The aluminum welding wires market size is anticipated to grow by 55.07 thousand MT from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The aluminum welding wires market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The aluminum welding wires market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Air Liquide SA, Colfax Corp., CTP Srl, DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co., Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV, Novametal SA, Safra Spa, SURAL, The Lincoln Electric Co., and voestalpine AG.
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- By end-user, the market is classified into automotive and transportation, construction, and others. The automotive and transportation segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. To meet the rising demand for vehicles, vehicle manufacturers are focusing on scaling their operations. For instance, in October 2018, Suzuki Motors announced its plans to build a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, by 2021. The facility would include three assembly lines with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per year. Thus, the rising demand for vehicles and the subsequent efforts of manufacturers toward enhancing their businesses will fuel the demand for aluminum welding wires products.
- By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
|
Aluminum Welding Wires Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
55.07 thousand MT
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.37
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Air Liquide SA, Colfax Corp., CTP Srl, DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co., Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV, Novametal SA, Safra Spa, SURAL, The Lincoln Electric Co., and voestalpine AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
