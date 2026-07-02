Alumni and Friends Support FHU Golf at Successful Second Annual Brentwood Golf Tournament

HENDERSON, Tenn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University's Second Annual Golf Fundraiser Tournament raised more than $18,000 in support of the FHU Golf program. Held June 8 at the Brentwood Country Club in Brentwood, Tennessee, this year's tournament honored FHU Golf alumni Ben Burnette and Kayland (Boling) Wilson while continuing to remember the late Cliff Bennett, a beloved former coach, professor and FHU alumnus.

Fourteen sponsors and 21 teams helped make FHU's second annual golf tournament a success, raising more than $18,000 to support the team's 2026-27 season.

"We are very thankful to the sponsors, the players and the numerous supporters who helped make this year's tournament a great success," said FHU Golf Coach Randall Rhodes. "Funds raised will help us meet our goals for the 2026-27 season by providing additional resources for practices, player development and tournaments."

A total of 14 sponsors supported the second annual event, including Pathward as Premier Title Sponsor, Harald Melson as Drink Sponsor, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated as Golf Ball Sponsor, and RJ Young as Premier Sponsor of FHU Golf.

Twenty-one teams took part in the tournament, with players including new FHU President Keith Harris and Board of Trustees member Brett Pharr. Harris shared his excitement about the future of the program.

"The FHU Golf program has a rich history of excellence and alumni who have made us proud both on and off the course," Harris said. "I'm excited to see our current student-athletes continue that tradition as they develop their talents, strengthen their faith and represent the university with integrity."

In an effort to recognize those who have helped to build and strengthen the program, this year's event honored FHU alumni Burnette (class of 2018) and Wilson (class of 2019). During their time at Freed-Hardeman, both earned recognition for their athletic and academic achievements. Burnette helped lead the Lions to multiple tournament victories and a No. 22 national ranking, while Wilson captured two individual championships, earned All-Conference honors twice and contributed to 14 team titles. Today, both continue to carry forward the program's legacy of excellence, with Wilson now serving as a collegiate golf coach and Burnette remaining an active supporter of FHU Athletics.

The tournament also once again honored the impact of Bennett (class of 1961), who passed away in March 2025. Bennett was a former Freed-Hardeman player, professor and golf coach. His love of the game, legacy of service and positive example continue to inspire generations of FHU student-athletes. Organizers noted that his commitment to mentoring young golfers remains an enduring influence on the program today.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University