FHU Students Recognized for Undergraduate Research and Summer Discovery

HENDERSON, Tenn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University students are turning curiosity into discovery through undergraduate research that reaches from cancer-related enzyme studies to ancient DNA, bacterial identification and bioinformatics.

FHU’s Biochemical and Biomedical Sciences Summer Research Program began its fifth year Monday, May 18, under the direction of Deweese. This summer, 10 students conducted research in biochemistry, enzymology, structural biology, bacterial genomics, ancient DNA extraction and sequencing, and bioinformatics analysis.

A few weeks before commencement in May, FHU celebrated its third group of Heintzman Research Scholar Award recipients. The awards are named in honor of the Heintzman family, longtime supporters of undergraduate research at FHU. Faculty members who oversee research projects selected 14 students for recognition during the 2025-26 academic year.

The 2025-26 Heintzman Research Scholars are Lily Simpson Amar, Jeanne Siebel, Elli Chumley, Nathan King, Zoe Imel, Olivia White, Xavier Falkenheim, Joseph "JT" Moore, Thabo Mahlaha, Joshua Clay "Clay" Smith, Jonathan Graves, Brayden Smith, Evan Vance and Megan Lampley. Faculty research mentors include Dr. Joe Deweese, Dr. Brian Butterfield, Lee Barton and Dr. Caleb Kersey.

"We are grateful for the generosity of the Heintzmans that has allowed us to honor these students. It is great to be able to recognize their efforts in a public way," said Deweese, director of undergraduate research.

FHU's Biochemical and Biomedical Sciences Summer Research Program began its fifth year Monday, May 18, under the direction of Deweese. This summer, 10 students conducted research in biochemistry, enzymology, structural biology, bacterial genomics, ancient DNA extraction and sequencing, and bioinformatics analysis.

"The summer research program is really special. It allows us to get Freed-Hardeman students directly involved in research. We wanted to be able to offer the opportunity for our students to participate right here in Henderson. This is unique because many small universities cannot support programs like this," Deweese said.

The biochemistry team includes Xavier Falkenheim, a junior biochemistry major from Henderson, Tennessee, who is returning for his second year in the summer program and is interested in medical school; Philly Nong, a senior from South Africa who is interested in becoming a biomedical science researcher and hopes to return to Africa to serve; Madalyn Abele, a freshman biochemistry major from Prattville, Alabama, who plans to study genetics; Sarah Landeros-Reyes, a freshman biology major from Nashville, Tennessee, who is interested in medical school; Makenna Wingert, a freshman biology major from Hendersonville, Tennessee, who plans to study genetic counseling; Clay Smith, an FHU Bible graduate from Henderson, Tennessee, who returned to complete prerequisites for medical school; and Ella Muiznieks, a sophomore double major in accounting and biology from Clarksville, Tennessee, who is interested in medical school.

The bioinformatics team includes Ethan Bennett, a senior computer science major from McCune, Kansas; Dillon Daughrity, a junior computer science major from Chapel Hill, Tennessee, who is interested in information systems; and Tristin Smith, a sophomore computer science major from Henderson, Tennessee.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University